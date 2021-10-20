back
Paris Hilton recalls abuse in youth care facilities
“I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff...” At 16, Paris Hilton was sent to a facility for “troubled teens.” Here’s why she is fighting to change the laws surrounding the care of teenagers in the U.S...
10/20/2021 10:31 PM
- New
3 comments
James J.17 minutes
I don't believe her
Thomas A.40 minutes
Poor little rich girl
Nevin S.an hour
Gee wizz- you lefties- you begin a whisper campaign for Pedo rights and then runs stories like this- Which one is it in your leftard clown???????????????? I await your confused responses