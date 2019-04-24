back
Parkland Dad On a Mission to Destroy the Gun Lobby
The recent suicides in Parkland are putting a spotlight on the trauma of gun violence. Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the school shooting, talks to Brut about survivor's guilt and his fight for gun safety.
04/24/2019 10:20 AMupdated: 04/24/2019 1:31 PM
168 comments
Erik H.07/30/2019 15:20
Trauma doesn’t make you more of an expert.
Ernie I.07/30/2019 04:11
It’s not the guns, it’s the person behind it,get your fax together dude,.....
Angelica C.07/28/2019 03:05
I am so sorry.....😢 This shouldn’t be. God rest her soul. Smh......
Chris W.07/27/2019 17:31
He's upset that his daughter got killed, totally understandable. Doesn't mean he's correct. We've got to be able to put our emotions aside and use our heads even at the toughest times. That's when clear thinking is most important, when it's hardest to do.
TJ O.07/27/2019 15:47
So protect your kids. Clearly the cops won't. Signs and words are not protection.
Darnell L.07/27/2019 05:20
I’m so sorry for your loss. People kill. Bad people. Not guns.
Joe S.07/27/2019 03:05
Only if teachers had guns
Tommy E.07/26/2019 22:46
I feel bad for your daughter, but the gun that was used is not the problem, you are attacking the wrong thing, you not going to change anything going after guns and ammunition,your going to be a pawn for the left on gun control, when you should make a fight for mental heath and getting these trouble kids access to help and spotting the signs that are present before this kid, went to school and murdered his classmates, or the coward police officer that was to close to retirement, that failed to enter the school, and confront the killer, and possibly saving lives, instead you want to go after the gun, ?
Dwayne B.07/25/2019 20:50
Sad but 1 good guy with a firearm could have ended it.
Hunter C.07/24/2019 22:39
Double the amount of people were just killed in Japan by a guy lighting a building on fire last week and nobody wants to talk about that.
Howard M.07/24/2019 20:47
You get a pass to vent but there was systemic failure from the school level and every level up to and including the FBI. The "gun lobby" want to preserve your 2nd amendment rights too. Guns haven't changed much. People have.
Ray A.07/24/2019 15:50
Yep, and when you decide to put your big boy britches on and get to the root of the problem thing might change. And by the way it isn’t firearms.
James A.07/22/2019 05:34
How is making more harsh gun laws going to help? Last time I checked murder was illegal and there are harsh consequences for it yet murders happen everyday
Sharon P.07/21/2019 06:01
The whole world has gone to hell, THE PEOPLE not guns
Jonathan N.07/20/2019 04:33
We are allowed to carry concealed at my university. If a crazed individual tries something stupid, they will be shot by both the students and the staff combined. The best offense is an even better defense.
Josue U.07/19/2019 23:27
shall not be infringed
Andy L.07/17/2019 05:08
So sorry for your loss sir! You are doing god’s work!
Carrie A.07/17/2019 04:16
It’s not the gun.. it’s the person! Sorry for your loss... but it was the person! NOT THE GUN!!!!
Edward M.07/16/2019 12:08
The NRA gives thoughts and prayers isn't that enough .
Jonathan C.07/16/2019 01:25
Gun control, gun control, gun control!