Parkland Dad Sounds Off on Gun Violence
He disrupted a congressional hearing on gun control — now, this Parkland dad tells Brut America why he's disrupting the gun apparatus he says is responsible for the violence that took his son's life.
02/14/2019 12:21 PMupdated: 06/24/2019 2:04 PM
274 comments
Jim I.03/31/2019 18:31
How meany kids died to give me the right to have a gun?if you don’t like our country or our constitution , find another country that thinks as you do
Alan A.03/31/2019 14:01
It's a tragedy what happened to his family, but he doesnt get to decide to take my rights away.
Zachary R.03/30/2019 15:22
But what about the 2 to 3 million lives saved on average by firearms according to the CDC? Or is that irrelevant
Sharon C.03/30/2019 05:01
Why did this pop up in my feed?????
Jonjon M.03/28/2019 12:16
You need a permit for a handgun why not do the same thing for shotguns and rifles
Todd S.03/26/2019 17:59
The gun didn't shoot itself, & this guy's plans only take guns away from the good, criminals wont turn their guns in & murder & crime will go through the roof,no i don't need to see manuels stuff, have heard it a million times & he's asking the same as what adolph hitler did in germany 1933, qa recipe for disaster.
Olivia G.03/26/2019 13:11
I totally agree.
Rufio A.03/25/2019 21:51
Yeah let’s have the military and police force be the only ones armed. Worked well for Nazi Germany
Gladys E.03/21/2019 23:52
There are more babies aborted a day than people shot with guns. Wake up America we need to stand up for our 2nd Amendment.
Darrin B.03/21/2019 16:47
He's wrong don't blame a object or everyone for criminals actions
Danny C.03/20/2019 04:27
Of that 100 per day 65 are suicide
Jason K.03/19/2019 18:13
Gun crimes are not social problems.This starts at home.how you are taught to treat people.a gun just don't randomly decide to go off a hammer or a knife will d o the same thing in the wrong hands
Larry C.03/18/2019 19:58
I am an American with the God given right to own a gun if you America haters don’t want to own one that is up to you, looks to me like you would learn to speak English if you want to live in America
Brian Z.03/18/2019 05:14
More people die in car crashes......
Daniel T.03/18/2019 01:49
Why are Americans so afraid to get to the root of the evilness that is causing all of these shootings why aren’t we asking ourselves why are we becoming more evil and disconnected? it has absolutely nothing to do with the gun it has everything to do with the people.
Tom S.03/16/2019 21:11
He was not shot by the nra he was shot by a demented kid so lets get it right and the police knew about him you should go after the police chief who let him slide
Dustin V.03/15/2019 18:58
Wtf is a gun apparatus??
Fred D.03/15/2019 00:29
What about abortion. 400000 dead babies a year. No. Dont want to fight that fight? It's always the guns and legal gun owners that people want to attack.
Dino H.03/13/2019 03:55
Wish he was Native American...... see what giving up his gun would feel like...
Teil H.03/10/2019 17:43
Shall not be infringed!!!!!