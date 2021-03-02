back
Parkland survivor speaks out against Marjorie Taylor Greene
"There are still people out there who believe that what I went through wasn't real." This Parkland survivor is calling out Congress for not condemning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's hate speech and conspiracy theories.
02/03/2021 12:02 AM
Osayi J.34 minutes
Patricia P.34 minutes
We hope green and legislature that are hateful like that are removed especially when survivors of gun fire will never quite recover.
Jesse O.an hour
It's real, but more gun laws wouldn't have prevented it
Rhonda W.an hour
Haven't these survivors been through enough, like seeing friends shot or hiding in clasrooms hoping the shooter don't come to the classroom they're hiding in, they don't need people like Rep Greene spreading conspiracy theroies
Marcy B.2 hours
I stand with the survivors! Keep on telling your story!