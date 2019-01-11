Pastor points to Bible for Wall support

God's plan?! This pastor says that Trump's border wall is positively divine.
Vêr S.01/25/2019 15:55
But gods building wall plans didn’t separate families,it didn’t make people go hungry,it didn’t make some people lose there homes and job.my point in saying the real god wouldn’t take things from innocent people that they need to get what he wants .The god i know wants you to love your neighbor as yourself
Randy R.01/25/2019 07:02
interesting 🤔
Erik B.01/25/2019 06:24
I don't know the bible someone please show me where it says that
Myles S.01/25/2019 05:35
interesting
Ceairra B.01/25/2019 05:03
He been fantasizing about TRUMP. This nothing to do with God. You can't pray in the schools but yet you keep your Bible lessons in politics??????
Judah B.01/25/2019 05:03
As a ministry major and Bible minor in my senior year of college and headed into seminary. This is an example of using scripture out of context to make a point. God is real but this guy is false
Ted M.01/25/2019 04:15
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Angel D.01/23/2019 13:28
Jajajajaja hahaha the Pharisees defend the tyrant, this man opposes the sanctuary cities, even though,the same scripture establishes them. He believes that God has an American passport, and that he lives in Manhatan. Of course, the image of money circulates in his thoughts.
Alfreda L.01/23/2019 12:35
Wall WALL WALL who are they trying to keep OUT or keep IN. The criminals are already US citizens. What's the point of this freaking WALL? It will serve no purpose unless you're trying to keep all the killers, drug dealers, rapist, kidnappers ECT ECT in to do more harm. This shut down is not about a wall. This is something more serious than a wall to keep people out that needs help from a country that's willing to kill them because of their beliefs
Destiny R.01/23/2019 04:22
God doesn’t exist.
Maria S.01/23/2019 03:11
Omg where did the bible say I don't see anything in the bible say that and you call yourself a pastor whatever
Clarence P.01/23/2019 02:53
Ha haha
Alberto D.01/23/2019 02:29
Wow there's so much hate they need to Legalize It so everybody could chill where is peace and love wow
Tyler B.01/22/2019 04:24
The world is literally about to end over some Trump shit😂😂
Rachel T.01/22/2019 03:42
Sad
Linda S.01/21/2019 14:50
Didn't Obama just build a 10 ft high wall around his house.
Mark M.01/21/2019 13:40
My biggest issue with people like this is On Sunday u will remind me of my sins and that I am that which I cometh from (Dirt). Why do u not state the immoral character u see at the highest level? Democrat or Republican. Reminder in Revelations there is a special place for deceivers who mislead the followers. Pastors seem like financial planners and relationship counselors (my point of view). I’m concerned about my spirit not my bank account when I’m worshiping. People are more informed today and the message hasn’t changed. If u believe the devil tempted Jesus in the desert than that means the devil is real. If you believe Jesus cast evil spirits into swine so they would drown this means there’re demonic entities in this world. Teach us how to recognize and call on the master. No beating around the bush teach about the one truth the one who is the light. People are distracted and the Devil is STEALING YOUR CHILDREN.
Carlos T.01/21/2019 13:05
The Bible also talks about false prophets that will rise up at the end of time to confuse and push people away from God instead of pulling them to Him.
Trevor B.01/21/2019 01:01
Pastor's is full of s*** and so is Trump
Maria T.01/19/2019 23:41
Yeah but trump ain’t god