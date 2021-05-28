back

Paul Ryan slams GOP on Trump presidency

"If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality or of second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere." This was Paul Ryan's reality check for the GOP...

05/28/2021 6:03 PM
6 comments

  • Bill M.
    18 minutes

    Paul Ryan such a Moron he couldn't mount a credible debate against the intelligence challenged Biden in the Vice Presidential debates.

  • Maxine B.
    25 minutes

    Yes needing a president who unites others

  • Derek E.
    an hour

    The disgrace was in the voting system. The lack of transparent, open investigations into serious statistic impossiblities. The implementation of a puppet dictator president...

  • Beth O.
    an hour

    Ryan kept feeding the monster until it ate him.

  • Ali A.
    an hour

    Says the Tea Party lunatic who helped create this monster in the first place but yeah at least this Mr Bean speaks politely

  • Vaniel B.
    an hour

    It’s getting juicy now, waiting on the big push back!!

