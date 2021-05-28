back
Paul Ryan slams GOP on Trump presidency
"If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality or of second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere." This was Paul Ryan's reality check for the GOP...
05/28/2021 6:03 PM
6 comments
Bill M.18 minutes
Paul Ryan such a Moron he couldn't mount a credible debate against the intelligence challenged Biden in the Vice Presidential debates.
Maxine B.25 minutes
Yes needing a president who unites others
Derek E.an hour
The disgrace was in the voting system. The lack of transparent, open investigations into serious statistic impossiblities. The implementation of a puppet dictator president...
Beth O.an hour
Ryan kept feeding the monster until it ate him.
Ali A.an hour
Says the Tea Party lunatic who helped create this monster in the first place but yeah at least this Mr Bean speaks politely
Vaniel B.an hour
It’s getting juicy now, waiting on the big push back!!