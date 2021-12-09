back
Paulie’s Push: One man’s journey to honor airline workers killed on 9/11
“Nobody’s ever called them a hero.” Former flight attendant Paulie Veneto lost his coworkers on 9/11. Now, to honor their memory, he’s pushing a beverage cart all the way to Ground Zero ... Paulie's Push
09/08/2021 12:31 PMupdated: 09/08/2021 12:33 PM
Rajesh S.09/12/2021 12:45
Good great 👌 job
Usha I.09/12/2021 04:16
GOD BKESS AMERICA ALWAYS AND GOD BLESS ISRAEL
Abheeshek M.09/11/2021 21:13
Whole world is with you Paul
Adrish M.09/11/2021 21:10
🙌
Alfa B.09/11/2021 20:17
Adrian M.09/11/2021 16:32
Abhishek V.09/11/2021 12:42
great effort man
Um A.09/11/2021 12:26
Sasi P.09/11/2021 11:58
Kudos to all the heroes
Cheryl H.09/11/2021 08:07
All were heroes.
Hanife M.09/11/2021 07:39
Vickram S.09/11/2021 07:33
Husain T.09/11/2021 07:29
Mushtaq J.09/11/2021 05:58
Prem U.09/11/2021 05:42
True Hero.god bless you.for remembering colleagues.friends on this day.