Pennsylvania Catholic Church Sexual Abuse Scandal
A sexual abuse scandal has rocked Catholic churches in Pennsylvania — and after decades in the dark, more than 1,000 victims are telling their stories and demanding justice.
08/15/2018 11:01 PM
158 comments
Albert F.09/05/2018 04:46
God is not blind by humans with faults; on judgment day they will stand in front of Jesus and give an account of their fleshly sins, they say that they believe in Christ but are sons of the Devil for they do the Devils bid.
Jean-pierre R.09/01/2018 01:23
It when on everywhere in the world It was not any different in Quebec Where I'm from
Russell C.09/01/2018 00:56
Shut down the church . And restructure . This cannot continue
Vegz B.08/31/2018 06:20
The hypocrites in the false church
Mohamed A.08/30/2018 22:54
Any report of sexual harrasment by Islamic leaders?? I'm a Muslim and am not afraid of that to happen on my kids. Not in a mosque. Thank you God
Abubakar K.08/30/2018 22:33
not only molvies in but even priest do the same so stop mocking Mulla's
Louis C.08/30/2018 19:15
Haha..chesters the molisters in the name of god,....satan doesnt abuse any kids..👿👿👿👿
Sardar S.08/30/2018 18:35
So sad..
Ary S.08/30/2018 18:18
sick
Gustavo D.08/30/2018 18:13
Jail to them
Mushtaq B.08/30/2018 13:15
Shame on such people. It cannot be religion of Jesus christ who was so pious or his God. It is the religion of evil and adultrous people as said by prophet Jesus
Shafas M.08/30/2018 11:30
Christian follow churches not Jesus if they follow Jesus they will end up in Islam
Glenn K.08/30/2018 10:30
In our country priests bow their heads to politicians with money. They live in fancy houses, they refuse to give alms who are in need, they're just figurative displays.😒
Abdelrahman E.08/29/2018 18:59
We need love, embrace and affection
Abdelrahman E.08/29/2018 18:56
No comment
Sriram N.08/29/2018 16:54
http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/a-documentary-on-a-past-that-touches-a-raw-nerve/article23764620.ece/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Ahmet B.08/29/2018 12:59
Turkish İmam Gülen is also in this city...
Ashraf E.08/29/2018 11:05
If theses things were made in a mosque you will hear millions of disrespectful opinions about islam
Vaddadi S.08/28/2018 10:31
Ye hai isaai dharm ka chupa hua chehra
Mohammod N.08/28/2018 02:04
Islam is the only one religion in the world which will give you teaching about how to run your life and bring peace in mind, so everybody should run towards islam