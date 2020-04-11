back

Pennsylvania's governor promises to count every vote in battleground state

"The promise of democracy is that every vote counts." Pennsylvania could decide the election, and Governor Tom Wolf made a promise: all ballots will be counted.

11/04/2020 5:30 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:07

    Pennsylvania's governor promises to count every vote in battleground state

  2. 3:40

    Sarah McBride to be first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history

  3. 4:09

    Cori Bush becomes Missouri's first Black Congresswoman

  4. 3:09

    This is what Election Day looked like

  5. 3:46

    What’s the electoral college?

  6. 1:59

    Lady Gaga's message to voters at Biden's final rally

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.