People Donald Trump doesn’t know
30 comments
Tamer A.7 minutes
he in way stop risest old white man criminal we dia for country balck people now you put yourself onfornt line be there fight time
Carol S.14 minutes
Trump is a bigot and lies right to your face you can't believe him, trust him, or in no way feel that he should be a President of the United States??? He wasn't fairly voted in the office it was all a scam! 80% of the people don't like or want him in the office. Get him out of there they have the proof that he was doing things he shouldn't and the things he should have been doing he didn't. I can't imagine how someone so corrupt is in the White House GET HIM OUT! GET HIM OUT!
Lisa S.16 minutes
Your President 🤣😂🤣
Matt B.20 minutes
Adolf Chump is an ignorant racist bigoted loser moron scum traitor.
Chapin D.20 minutes
He knows the #1 rule of the wimpy kid... deny deny deny
Stan C.21 minutes
Trump does not have the ability to tell the truth.
Nicolas28 minutes
Pathological liar. But he really doesn’t know how to lie, it is so obvious, every time. That guy is a lie.
Mel O.29 minutes
I bet if you ask him about his wife,he would also say he does not know her. Can't wait for Nov.3rd.
معتز ا.30 minutes
Plot twist: he doesn't know anything
Darlene M.32 minutes
Liar
John F.32 minutes
poor americans
Sharon C.35 minutes
Mentally deranged,unhinged, liar, who is only out Gor handouts from people he "doesn't know" ! We REALLY stepped up our game with THIS manipulator didn't we? When anyone mentions Donald Trump....i don't know him! He's a conman looking for publicity for himself!!! Maybe we should ask Melania!
Lê Q.36 minutes
I see he learns from Queen Mariah Carey
Priscilla E.37 minutes
Have watched so many comments of Tump's followers commenting on Joe Biden saying has memory issues and what's this then. please save this to prove the world who is the lier. I'm an Indian, Wow.
Cynthia L.41 minutes
More delusion
Larry R.44 minutes
Kind of reminds me of Sgt. Shultz from Hogan’s Hero’s “I see nothing. I know nothing!!!!!!🤪🤪🤪🤪
Adderly O.an hour
Sure suck if don't know Trump. I don't know him..🤣🤣
Lana L.an hour
For a Stable Genus he seems to know NOTHING
Denis L.an hour
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Mohammad A.an hour
Trump and I are really good buddies.