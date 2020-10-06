back

People Donald Trump doesn’t know

"Really. I don't know him." You sure about that, President Trump?

06/10/2020 12:02 AM
30 comments

  • Tamer A.
    7 minutes

    he in way stop risest old white man criminal we dia for country balck people now you put yourself onfornt line be there fight time

  • Carol S.
    14 minutes

    Trump is a bigot and lies right to your face you can't believe him, trust him, or in no way feel that he should be a President of the United States??? He wasn't fairly voted in the office it was all a scam! 80% of the people don't like or want him in the office. Get him out of there they have the proof that he was doing things he shouldn't and the things he should have been doing he didn't. I can't imagine how someone so corrupt is in the White House GET HIM OUT! GET HIM OUT!

  • Lisa S.
    16 minutes

    Your President 🤣😂🤣

  • Matt B.
    20 minutes

    Adolf Chump is an ignorant racist bigoted loser moron scum traitor.

  • Chapin D.
    20 minutes

    He knows the #1 rule of the wimpy kid... deny deny deny

  • Stan C.
    21 minutes

    Trump does not have the ability to tell the truth.

  • Nicolas
    28 minutes

    Pathological liar. But he really doesn’t know how to lie, it is so obvious, every time. That guy is a lie.

  • Mel O.
    29 minutes

    I bet if you ask him about his wife,he would also say he does not know her. Can't wait for Nov.3rd.

  • معتز ا.
    30 minutes

    Plot twist: he doesn't know anything

  • Darlene M.
    32 minutes

    Liar

  • John F.
    32 minutes

    poor americans

  • Sharon C.
    35 minutes

    Mentally deranged,unhinged, liar, who is only out Gor handouts from people he "doesn't know" ! We REALLY stepped up our game with THIS manipulator didn't we? When anyone mentions Donald Trump....i don't know him! He's a conman looking for publicity for himself!!! Maybe we should ask Melania!

  • Lê Q.
    36 minutes

    I see he learns from Queen Mariah Carey

  • Priscilla E.
    37 minutes

    Have watched so many comments of Tump's followers commenting on Joe Biden saying has memory issues and what's this then. please save this to prove the world who is the lier. I'm an Indian, Wow.

  • Cynthia L.
    41 minutes

    More delusion

  • Larry R.
    44 minutes

    Kind of reminds me of Sgt. Shultz from Hogan’s Hero’s “I see nothing. I know nothing!!!!!!🤪🤪🤪🤪

  • Adderly O.
    an hour

    Sure suck if don't know Trump. I don't know him..🤣🤣

  • Lana L.
    an hour

    For a Stable Genus he seems to know NOTHING

  • Denis L.
    an hour

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Mohammad A.
    an hour

    Trump and I are really good buddies.