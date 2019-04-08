back
Pete Buttigieg Challenges Mike Pence at LGBTQ Event
"I can tell you that if me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade." Pete Buttigieg is the most prominent openly gay politician to seek the U.S. presidency. He got personal about his struggle towards self-acceptance.
04/08/2019 7:27 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 5:07 PM
51 comments
Renee J.04/29/2019 12:21
Love Mayor Pete!So smart,honest,compassionate.
Wayne W.04/23/2019 21:10
It is a choice to become queer
Rusty F.04/21/2019 00:47
At least he’s smarter than a 5 year old
Rusty F.04/21/2019 00:47
Pete the man for the job
Juan A.04/20/2019 14:03
Acceptance of the difference makes peace
Jon G.04/19/2019 21:17
cabron el mismo brad stevens jajajajajaj
Chris L.04/18/2019 02:14
Many of these guys would hide behind closed doors and participate in the very acts that they so called condemn. One thing for sure he’s open to telling you the truth and that’s something that has been missing for along time.
Russell G.04/17/2019 20:07
F....k Him!!!!!!!!!
Marcie M.04/12/2019 16:57
Love this guy!
Hind H.04/10/2019 19:41
This is becoming reaaaaaaaally boring
Tapio M.04/09/2019 22:04
Wow,its a good statement to hear from Brut to American peoples... Interesting!!
Bryan R.04/09/2019 15:50
I'm afraid that the only thing that will shift the course we are all on right now, is revolution.
Sandro T.04/09/2019 14:36
Decent, compassionate, articulate, kind and intelligent. The US really needs a leader like this.
Zaouche F.04/09/2019 12:52
No no no the problem ist not with creator is with you cz you are againt of nature of human ,you can't make me believe you in this case as longe as you are a star or president but
Nancy G.04/09/2019 10:14
This guy is the real deal.
Lisa L.04/09/2019 09:39
Beautiful words! 👏 👏
Tara N.04/09/2019 07:20
Being truthful and honest doesn't make you a candidate but in peace withyourself
Therese Y.04/09/2019 06:32
Wow.. am watching how this will end. The Anti-christ will be gay. So am keeping my eyes on this
Reginald H.04/09/2019 03:47
First I just want to say I personally do not have a problem with him that was a choice that he made and I love the man but if he's going to start quoting the Bible he needs to go back and read it because it is God's word not man's word not my words but God's words so as a Christian I love everybody no matter what you are who you are I love everybody everybody has sinned no matter what even me I'm a sinner but I'm a forgiven sinner and it's the sinful nature that gets people in trouble .
Eva B.04/09/2019 03:37
I love this guy