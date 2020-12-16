back
Pete Buttigieg's speech as first openly LGBTQ+ Cabinet nominee
"The eyes of history are on this appointment." This was Pete Buttigieg's acceptance speech for his historic nomination to Joe Biden's Cabinet.
12/16/2020 9:29 PM
Ezema A.12 minutes
Is not whether you're gay are u qualify for the job
Lisa M.17 minutes
❤️
Kreshnik H.27 minutes
Ncncnnc shame on U.S.A a gay working in cabinet 🤢🤢😡
Will F.34 minutes
Isn’t Bill Clinton gay? Pretty sure he’s been an accused child boy rapist... so he beat you to your accomplishment.
Zach C.39 minutes
Cool. Now play the bit where Harris calls out Biden for being a segregationist in the first debate. Or is playing that a no-no now?