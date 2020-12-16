back

Pete Buttigieg's speech as first openly LGBTQ+ Cabinet nominee

"The eyes of history are on this appointment." This was Pete Buttigieg's acceptance speech for his historic nomination to Joe Biden's Cabinet.

12/16/2020 9:29 PM
5 comments

  • Ezema A.
    12 minutes

    Is not whether you're gay are u qualify for the job

  • Lisa M.
    17 minutes

    ❤️

  • Kreshnik H.
    27 minutes

    Ncncnnc shame on U.S.A a gay working in cabinet 🤢🤢😡

  • Will F.
    34 minutes

    Isn’t Bill Clinton gay? Pretty sure he’s been an accused child boy rapist... so he beat you to your accomplishment.

  • Zach C.
    39 minutes

    Cool. Now play the bit where Harris calls out Biden for being a segregationist in the first debate. Or is playing that a no-no now?

