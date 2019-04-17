back
Pete Buttigieg Shows How He Handles Hecklers
Protesters are showing up at 2020 presidential contender Pete Buttigieg’s rallies and shouting homophobic and anti-abortion remarks. But he has his way of dealing with such moments.
04/17/2019 8:41 PM
40 comments
Steve W.04/30/2019 12:02
TRUMP 2020!
Aaron S.04/29/2019 20:22
And how is this any different when some whacko leftist crashes a Ben Shapiro speech or at rally for a conservative politician? Nope. Don’t feel sorry for them at all.
David R.04/29/2019 15:00
There’s no need for that when his positions on the various issues provide plenty of opportunity to attack his beliefs rather than him as a person. We should do better than personal attacks.
Bryan E.04/28/2019 19:04
Gag
Helen B.04/26/2019 00:36
I'm liking him will be listen to hear more from him.
Dwight D.04/24/2019 02:08
He SUCKS. 🥒
Matt M.04/23/2019 16:09
It's simple I'm not against being gay... do you..... but here is one simple fact that gay people cannot dispute.. if everyone were gay or if everyone thought like buttgig.. there would be no more human race
Tracy C.04/22/2019 16:29
Pass gas, it turns into Pete!
Tracy C.04/22/2019 16:28
Pete Buttigieg is a nobody, oligarchs and bought off media are over pushing media exposure for him. He sucks👎
Jas H.04/22/2019 12:56
Awe it is shame when the tables get turned
Vincent M.04/21/2019 19:19
One sick pup
Michele J.04/21/2019 08:28
The new MSM Darling. They even gave him a catchy name. Why is he going to secret meetings with Nancy Pelosi and others to try to stop Bernie Sanders. NY Times: "The matter of What To Do About Bernie and the larger imperative of party unity has, for example, hovered over a series of previously undisclosed Democratic dinners in New York and Washington organized by the longtime party financier Bernard Schwartz. The gatherings have included scores from the moderate or center-left wing of the party, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., himself a presidential candidate; and the president of the Center for American Progress, Neera Tanden."
Rhonda H.04/20/2019 18:57
So much I would like to say but this is Facebook and I'm not looking for that kinda action
James H.04/20/2019 11:09
Those people are right
Leo G.04/19/2019 12:16
when the guy said ''you're for the murder of unborn babies'' how can u kill someone who isn't born?
Jon J.04/19/2019 03:03
Not many people realize this, but the LGBTQ community has dramatically lower abortion rates than everyone else.
Mersam E.04/18/2019 16:47
Well then Pete is Sure going to Hell... his replies wont save him....
Sharon L.04/18/2019 13:29
Luv mayor pete
اکرام ج.04/18/2019 13:20
بسیار زیبا موفق باشین
Kathy N.04/18/2019 12:31
I like this candidate. I like how he handles protestors. I like how he deals with Mike Pence. He clearly is at peace with himself. Whether or not there is a place for him on the ticket, will have to be determined. It’s still early.