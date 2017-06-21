Philando Castile’s death

Does the dash-cam video of Philando Castile's shooting back up his girlfriend's story?
3845 comments
Regina L.11/17/2019 07:55
My God, that cop killed him 8n cold blood, he should be in prison pulling 30 years with no parole abd his family should sue for millions.
Drew S.09/15/2019 23:10
He literally said dont reach for it and he did so it's not the cops fault
Derek B.07/01/2019 06:14
https://youtu.be/1v5nnzzsWHc
Chasing L.06/29/2019 13:57
From my experience of sitting in a car while the driver is carrying a firearm and identify that he's carrying, the police will say "dont reach for it place your hands on the steering wheel and stay steady I'm going to reach for it" then, ask if you have permission to carry a firearm and continue with your legal documents for the firearm. Proper procedure wasn't followed.
Emery D.06/28/2019 13:19
Bless her, I can only imagine how traumatic that experience was. 😭
Monica R.06/25/2019 15:18
Wyatt Morrison
Jolil U.06/24/2019 23:47
Greg king your just as stupid as the cop you troll
Jolil U.06/24/2019 23:43
Trump said make America great again a subliminal message sent out to suggest black lives don't matter vote red for rasist society that was already rasist, I can assure you the officer will not be fired or charged for the murder. They all are going to say I was afraid for my life
Malik B.06/23/2019 19:24
Evil country
Tyler S.06/22/2019 16:06
If I was gonna shoot you I wouldn’t tell you I have a gun on me I would just shoot you which is what he should’ve done kill or be killed Ig 🤷🏼♀️ he would be alive right now if he killed the officer first
Mada A.06/22/2019 15:52
.
Devin D.10/20/2018 14:07
These stinking cops need to death 💥🔫
Kitty M.06/24/2018 20:20
I'm so sick of this. These white cops killing us. When will it stop. WHEN!!!!!
Brad S.06/23/2018 11:36
My heart still breaks for this woman and child.
Kel T.06/23/2018 03:07
The real problem is the lack of police training and experience!!!!! Bc either this cop is racist or he was nervous and anxious and didn’t think about his actions WHICH is the reason we need way more officer training and demonstrations !
Mada A.06/22/2018 10:46
.
Kenny B.06/09/2018 14:13
Nwa was right.....f**k the police
Malachi S.01/28/2018 03:58
He reached. Tragic but not unjust. If you’re carrying a weapon, always keep your hands on the wheel and tell the officer. Then do as they tell you and ESPECIALLY don’t reach for ANYTHING until they tell you to.
Chrisia K.11/30/2017 20:52
Pure murder! Plain and simple...yet another cop that doesn't have to pay for what he did!! Smh...
Wade P.11/13/2017 23:26
The officer was quick to draw and open fire... and why 7 shots ... it’s not a toy it’s a deadly weapon I have to go through training to use mine so should cops. However I will say he should of told the cop he had a fire arm after he got his wallet that’s was the mistake, not one that should cost his life. The officer said don’t reach for it. And well as he wasn’t reaching for it he did still try grabbing his wallet and that was another mistake again not one that should cost his life