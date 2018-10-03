back

Photographer claps back vs. stereotypes

Sick of the way her community is often portrayed in the media, this Native American photographer picked up a camera and did something about it. 📷

10/03/2018 5:01 PMupdated: 04/11/2019 1:54 PM
  • 37.0m
  • 880

598 comments

  • Ron S.
    10/24/2019 03:27

    Good to hear about the truth about native Americans, non natives can not even imagine .

  • Lyndell L.
    10/23/2019 21:03

    Awesome great honor n respect native

  • Lorenzo B.
    10/18/2019 04:41

    Hau hau

  • Sandy S.
    10/15/2019 23:56

    You are a natural born leader for your people! May you be successful always!

  • Kaisha Z.
    10/15/2019 15:01

    Shes salish from montana like us!

  • Cindy G.
    10/12/2019 17:08

    i love your culture and everything about it, keep up the work

  • Rheanna L.
    10/11/2019 19:58

    Thankyou. Mvto. 🌹

  • Faith M.
    10/11/2019 04:19

    Congratulations and thank you great honor n respect

  • Larry C.
    10/10/2019 20:51

    The whites hide their shame by looking down on first nations

  • Ty L.
    10/04/2019 20:30

    We need more like you!! It only takes one to start change. So glad you did it b

  • Sumon H.
    10/02/2019 03:02

  • Vanessa M.
    09/30/2019 13:26

    Found her Instagram page. Her work is beautiful!

  • Debbie W.
    09/30/2019 04:09

    You are so right! I have always been intrigued with Indian culture but there has never been an outlet for me to explore and be educated

  • Sonny W.
    09/29/2019 17:13

    🔖

  • Galen G.
    09/28/2019 22:37

    Awesome! Experiencing someone's culture can be some of the most enjoyable & enlightening times that youll never ever forget. 🤝✌💛💙💜💚❤😎

  • Loup G.
    09/28/2019 16:14

    Ta beauté sauvage, brûle les entrailles, reste comme tu es et ce que tu es.

  • Omar K.
    06/25/2019 21:07

    ثامازيغ أمريكا

  • Suna Ç.
    06/24/2019 17:36

    Galatasaray

  • Babu C.
    06/24/2019 08:31

    Bestlove

  • Ajmal Q.
    06/23/2019 14:27

    Nice I like it