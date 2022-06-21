Pilot and flight attendant get engaged mid-flight
Watch this flight attendant propose to her pilot girlfriend mid-flight … #pride #news #fyp #foryourpride
"The Trash Walker" is saving your waste
She goes through people's trash and gives discarded items a second life to fight overconsumption. Meet "The Trash Walker."
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …
Trade your guns for trumpets: a New Orleans musician's initiative
Bring a gun ... get a trumpet. This is the unusual exchange New Orleans trumpeter Shamarr Allen is offering local kids, and it's working...
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...
An instrument that can play the music of plants
Have you ever heard a plant sing? This artist and entrepreneur invented a device that lets you listen to music created by plants. Keep your sound on for this one.
Meet the chef leading the edible insects movement
There are bugs in your noodles ... and it's delicious. Brut sat down for a meal with chef Joseph Yoon whose food features one special ingredient: insects.
History of the Rainbow Flag
More than a symbol, the rainbow flag has given the LGBTQ community a tool to proclaim its power and humanity. This is its 40-year history. 🏳️🌈
Two dreams: Cannes and seeing the sea
They had never been to the sea before. Their first time at the beach was in Cannes, France. These two young actors from Colombia got to fulfill a dream while presenting the film "La Jauría," which won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival's Critics' Week. #Cannes2022
This woman is trading her way to a home
She began by trading a bobby pin for a pair of earrings with a stranger online. Now, millions are following this woman's journey as she trades item after item to reach one incredible goal.
Formerly blind woman on the different experiences of being blind
After being blind for 36 years, this woman regained her sight. This is how she describes seeing the world for the first time.