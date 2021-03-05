back

Politicians on racism in America

Is America a racist country? These politicians had very different answers...

05/03/2021 12:57 PM
4 comments

  • Jan N.
    13 minutes

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Eddz K.
    28 minutes

    America isn't a racist country, those people saying America is racist, should go to a racist country like Italy, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, or majorly asian countries and experience racism

  • Mookie L.
    39 minutes

    He's one of the worst stupidest black men that wear a suit I've ever heard publicly! Wow dude

  • Kinsa K.
    41 minutes

    Yeah right

