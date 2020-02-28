Removing Tattoos to Help Abuse Victims Heal
Polygamous Sect Survivor
Parkland Dad On a Mission to Destroy the Gun Lobby
Street Art Brings Awareness to Child Trafficking Crisis
Man survives 3 weeks in Alaska after cabin burns down
Colorized photo of Auschwitz victim
Raphael L.01/06/2019 12:34
c'est bébé proctor
Kels C.01/02/2019 12:31
Good for him. I'm glad he got out.
Katherine A.01/02/2019 10:50
So... Are they saying polygamy is bad or this form of religion?
Auderyia T.08/24/2018 19:51
I had a neighbor who was in the same situation. The husband had multiple wives (I live in AZ where its not allowed) so he would have to leave for days at a time to be with his other wives. I went to school with 4 of the children, and I honestly believe the father was doing something to the oldest daughter and son because they wouldnt make eye contact when he was around
Christian A.08/24/2018 09:13
This is why religion should be eradicated
Shelby R.08/24/2018 08:05
he talks like Gabe from breaking Amish
Hannah D.08/24/2018 03:25
Oh my goodness ❤️😔
Caroline K.08/24/2018 03:18
Omg who does this remind u of?
Keith G.08/23/2018 23:11
If anyone has any idea how to get in touch with Howard let me know!
Hannah M.08/23/2018 17:43
this is it
James P.08/23/2018 03:24
A lot of the teen boys get kicked out of the FDLS community because the dirty old elders want the young girls to themselves.
Rebecca C.08/22/2018 21:13
, your people 😂😭
Ian H.08/22/2018 19:47
Handmaidens Tale
Jess D.08/21/2018 10:22
So he escaped a religion, a cult, that also happens to practise polygamy. It's not the polygamy he was trying to escape from
Brittany S.08/21/2018 05:27
escaping polygamy.
Nathan A.08/21/2018 04:53
So sad
Maria C.08/21/2018 03:42
http://Gofundme.com/alleysangels
Janie E.08/21/2018 01:37
That is so wrong. Feel so sorry for all the children and their brain washed mothers.
Israel L.08/21/2018 01:05
benny ...
Barbara A.08/21/2018 00:55
I no how how u r feeling I was Mormon not FLDS but a lot of the way they carry on is the same it’s rubbish