back

Polygamous Sect Survivor

This man escaped the polygamous sect he grew up in, and started life from scratch.

02/28/2020 9:55 PM
  • 40.4m
  • 717

And even more

  1. Removing Tattoos to Help Abuse Victims Heal

  2. Polygamous Sect Survivor

  3. Parkland Dad On a Mission to Destroy the Gun Lobby

  4. Street Art Brings Awareness to Child Trafficking Crisis

  5. Man survives 3 weeks in Alaska after cabin burns down

  6. Colorized photo of Auschwitz victim

264 comments

  • Raphael L.
    01/06/2019 12:34

    c'est bébé proctor

  • Kels C.
    01/02/2019 12:31

    Good for him. I'm glad he got out.

  • Katherine A.
    01/02/2019 10:50

    So... Are they saying polygamy is bad or this form of religion?

  • Auderyia T.
    08/24/2018 19:51

    I had a neighbor who was in the same situation. The husband had multiple wives (I live in AZ where its not allowed) so he would have to leave for days at a time to be with his other wives. I went to school with 4 of the children, and I honestly believe the father was doing something to the oldest daughter and son because they wouldnt make eye contact when he was around

  • Christian A.
    08/24/2018 09:13

    This is why religion should be eradicated

  • Shelby R.
    08/24/2018 08:05

    he talks like Gabe from breaking Amish

  • Hannah D.
    08/24/2018 03:25

    Oh my goodness ❤️😔

  • Caroline K.
    08/24/2018 03:18

    Omg who does this remind u of?

  • Keith G.
    08/23/2018 23:11

    If anyone has any idea how to get in touch with Howard let me know!

  • Hannah M.
    08/23/2018 17:43

    this is it

  • James P.
    08/23/2018 03:24

    A lot of the teen boys get kicked out of the FDLS community because the dirty old elders want the young girls to themselves.

  • Rebecca C.
    08/22/2018 21:13

    , your people 😂😭

  • Ian H.
    08/22/2018 19:47

    Handmaidens Tale

  • Jess D.
    08/21/2018 10:22

    So he escaped a religion, a cult, that also happens to practise polygamy. It's not the polygamy he was trying to escape from

  • Brittany S.
    08/21/2018 05:27

    escaping polygamy.

  • Nathan A.
    08/21/2018 04:53

    So sad

  • Maria C.
    08/21/2018 03:42

    http://Gofundme.com/alleysangels

  • Janie E.
    08/21/2018 01:37

    That is so wrong. Feel so sorry for all the children and their brain washed mothers.

  • Israel L.
    08/21/2018 01:05

    benny ...

  • Barbara A.
    08/21/2018 00:55

    I no how how u r feeling I was Mormon not FLDS but a lot of the way they carry on is the same it’s rubbish