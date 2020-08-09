back
Portland: How a protest is declared a riot
How do they go from reciting poems and painting signs in the park to being declared rioters? Brut was on the frontlines of the 100th night of protests in Portland to find out.
09/08/2020 7:10 PM
625 comments
Frank L.38 minutes
I wonder how many 911 calls are going unanswered because of low police staffing is extremely low because this terrorist group night after night. I wonder how they would feel if their family members was robbed raped and murdered because no cop showed up when they called 911. And the police was busy allowing this group to keep fighting in the street every night.
Adam L.41 minutes
Plus cops get shot at all the time what about them I think that's a hard job dealing with scumbags and criminals that rape molest children murder drug dealing if you want that there exist in America then you need to leave
Jason L.42 minutes
This is what happens when parents fail to teach their children that there are consequences to your actions,and when you go out on the street the real world will not tolerate you tantrum
Billy W.42 minutes
Yeah gal have done more than gather. Y'all done spewed hate speech after hate speech about what y'all gonna do. Now y'all finding out
Adam L.42 minutes
And that guy that got shot 7 times in the car he didn't get shot 70 only got shot 6th and what was he going to do to drive off with his kids in the car he had a knife everybody didn't know what all he had he didn't go up there to break up a fight his woman called the cops
Ian R.42 minutes
Live rounds
Adam L.42 minutes
And plus he wasn't listening he wasn't complying he was resisting arrest crying Mommy Mommy whenever I got arrested I didn't cry mommy mommy and having a whole bunch of drugs in my mouth but people don't pay attention to that he committed a crime
Karleen R.43 minutes
You’re right I’m having a hard time believing in humanity because you guys are so inhumane. Yes we need to change the police there’s some bad ones and they need to go we need to change the way people are dealt with. But to lay down a wall of faces of men that are drug offenders rapist violent individuals calling them heroes is sickening
Adam L.43 minutes
You got to forget about George Floyd because that was procedure in the police handbook okay and then he had drugs a swallows and I don't think that helped any overdosing on drugs having a heart attack was the cause of death and then you're going to get mad because the cop gets off because he followed procedure that ain't peaceful protesting that's giving out riot gear to attack to police and anybody that's not on their agenda so when their house gets burglarized and robbed I guess what who are they going to call
Andrew C.an hour
Oh well. When marxist blm et al gather suit up and march on police with fire bombs its time for police to act in full force. I say declare blm a terror org and arrest em all begore the march as well as seize te bank accounts as criminal proceeds. The laws already exist and they are guilty as it gets. Whats the hold up.
Jay W.an hour
You shouldn't give these people any airtime. Their criminals. Nothing more
Glyn S.an hour
Call the army out end this now
Alan L.an hour
Almost exactly the same thing happened in Hong Kong a couple of months ago, except that the "protesters" were, in addition, using acid bombs, catapults and arrows against the police. Yet the USA accuses the Hong Kong police of brutality and discontinues supplying anti-riot gear to them.
Roger D.an hour
Your so lucky the cups warren fire real bullets. ? Next time you will not be so Lucky? God see you
Gloria A.an hour
Si tienen todos esos artefactos premeditan lo que hacen .
Shando M.an hour
Brut, you're pretty terrible at journalism. It was declared a Riot. You even say as much. Yet, at the end, you ONCE AGAIN, just like every other left leaning publication, go back to using the word "protest" and "protesters". It was a Riot and they were rioters. And something you probably should have known, and helped inform people down there is that if they get arrested its now FEDERAL charges. Instead you want to look "cool and edgy" ... oh look its another Vice... And Vice sucks.
Chris L.an hour
Premeditated troublemakers
Doug T.an hour
These people are terrorist they should be rounded up and put in prison camps .
Ben B.an hour
I like the soundtrack! 🤣😂
Bonnie M.an hour
The mayor of Portland marched with the protesters. It didn’t make an impression on the protesters. The Federal police arrived and the mayor said they made things worse. The federal police left but the situation didn’t improve. The State police came to help. But the DA of Portland said he wouldn’t prosecute any of the protesters. The state police decided they were waisting their time and left. Yet when BLM showed up in Denver they protested ONE NIGHT. The Denver police made some arrests. The next day the police chief, the mayor of Denver, and the governor held a press conference. The police chief said that vandalizing,looting, burning, and beating people was breaking the law and the police made arrests. He said he looked into all the jails in the area, state and federal prisons had space for any further arrests. He said that he would arrest anyone breaking the law and they will have to pay restitution. He didn’t see why the tax payers should have to pay. Both the mayor and the governor also spoke echoing what the police chief said. The protesters left. The mayors of Portland and Seattle need to learn from Denver.