back
Portland mayor blasts Trump on protests
"It's you who have created the hate and division." Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blasts Donald Trump after one man was killed during clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
08/31/2020 3:36 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
137 comments
Will P.an hour
It’s the mayor fault he could have stopped it at any time let the cops do their jobs
Sylvia W.an hour
The killing is on your head and you know it. But for you to admit it. NEVER you would rather blame it on someone else that your mottos
Lulu O.an hour
https://www.facebook.com/514167322309353/posts/1246938829032195/
Jacob T.3 hours
lying Ted at it again 🙄
Paul C.3 hours
LMAO! The scary part is this delusional man is totally serious!
Farkas G.3 hours
I get it Mr. Mayor. Either you let Trumo take care of the sh#t you helped to create or you tell the president to F off and choke on your own and other people's blood. Happy November you idiot
Van A.4 hours
Now he knows that is not a peaceful protesting in Portland
Wayne S.4 hours
What an idiot. Trump has nothing to do with any of this. It’s you commie liars in bed with the media. We will crush you all and hopefully put these criminal elected officials in prison.
Dave O.4 hours
It’s trumps fault? These scumbags started looting and rioting the day he got elected.. there’s only violent shitheads in democratic cities.. so if anyone is to blame, it’s you morons
Stacey B.4 hours
Tell them Mayor Wheeler 👏
Lefty N.4 hours
Portland you get what you vote for. You just going to sit back and watch your town burn down by Democratic Domestic Terrorist, while your Lefty Mayor does absolutely nothing?
Kenny R.5 hours
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEkeijLAznq/?igshid=adrpxbmefjz7
אלן מ.6 hours
You are justifying the shooting. But how about those people have business being looted and burn their properties by rioters? Its a crime. Entering other people properties? Arson is really a crime. Stealing is a crime.
Rick C.7 hours
This guy is the definition of a wussy boy loser lib!
John O.7 hours
Saying it, doesn't make it TRUE!!!
DS W.7 hours
Well said!
Jack L.7 hours
Trump has nothing to do with it. It has offer to send troops in to help. They did it in Kenosha and it is now peaceful.. I know this because I live right by it.. It has been 90 days.. the summer of love has turned into the summer of hell! Vote every Democrat out !
Lorena F.8 hours
This clown 🤡 can’t keep the riots from antifas and BLM under control!! and try to blame the president TRUMP for his own incompetent ?It’s your responsibility to maintain LAW AND ORDER IN YOUR CITY instead you’re allow all this violence, destruction and death!! You and your racist Democrat’s party has blood on your hands
Kristi A.9 hours
Good try!
Graeme P.9 hours
let the law and courts do there jobs,, Say there title POLICE OFFICERS you speak with fork tongue., Blaming your self for this lawlessness would be a good start,