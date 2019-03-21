back
Pres. Candidate Wants to Give Every American $12k a Year
This presidential candidate wants to give all Americans $1,000 a month. 👀 He's Andrew Yang — and he thinks he has the policies to beat Bernie, Beto, and Kamala.
Don W.08/30/2019 11:18
TRUMP 2020!
Tony S.08/29/2019 23:10
oh boy more handouts here comes the democrates
Evangelos D.08/15/2019 11:10
There’s only one problem: the market will inflate to account for this dividend thus making the gains of 12k the “new zero”. It will only drain taxpayers and increase spending.
Matthew K.08/10/2019 14:15
This dude is the human incarnation of “stonks”
Dustin F.08/10/2019 06:34
Trump 2020
Kyle C.08/08/2019 23:31
He’s going to give it? He’s going to run out of his money real quick
Christa Y.08/06/2019 21:59
Real solutions. Trickle up economy that works for ALL Americans! YANG2020.COM
Bo T.08/06/2019 01:31
We cannot approach Andrew Yang’s idea with the 20th century thinking or using the mindset of scarcity ... mindset of abundance is where we must transition in order to fully comprehend Andrew Yang’s 21st century solutions
Terry L.08/06/2019 01:21
This will be necessary in the future
Danny R.08/06/2019 00:02
We have the money when we need to bailout banks or tax cuts for the rich, but money for regular people? Oh now its too much. Yang2020.com
Chet G.08/05/2019 23:31
check out yang2020.com to read all of his policies!
Eli E.08/05/2019 23:12
Universal Basic Income doesn't need to be a futuristic sci-fi idea. The money is here, now. The robots are here, now. The social problems of rat race wage slavery for corporate welfare are here, now. There are other countries in even worse circumstances who won't be able to develop societal infrastructure because A.I. companies will simply accept poverty as negligible business expenses. https://futurism.com/images/universal-basic-income-answer-automation
Shannon F.08/05/2019 01:38
this is the guy I was telling you about, that’s running for President
Douglas M.08/05/2019 00:14
I like him but tulsie is my favorite if not Trump vote....
Joey A.08/04/2019 18:15
You gonna need more then a 1000 bucks to buy my vote buddy....
Mike S.08/04/2019 15:35
I love this guy!!! If anyone wants a cool Andrew Yang fb group to join check out Andrew Yang for President 2020 Public Fan Base
Henry M.08/03/2019 12:30
I think a lot of people would just spend it on drugs.
Chase W.08/02/2019 21:49
Sure would like to see where this 1000 dollars will come from. Idiot
Reza K.08/01/2019 18:44
Remember this country spends 620 billion dollars a year in military and just gave billions of dollars tax breaks to rich. Please use your critical thinking and math. Oh I forgot education system in America doesn't teach neither of them.
Vinny O.08/01/2019 14:36
No....the country cannot afford it. This is a middle schooler dream.