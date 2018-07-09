back
President Obama Takes On Trump and Anonymous Op-Ed
President Obama took on the Trump administration — and that anonymous op-ed — in his most political speech since leaving office.
09/07/2018 9:22 PM
969 comments
Jorge C.09/30/2018 23:47
Ya callate puto
Roger E.09/30/2018 22:42
We found a savior!! Trump 2020!!
Charles S.09/30/2018 21:59
You had your time now leave.
Clint J.09/30/2018 21:06
Go away already!
المصري ر.09/30/2018 20:59
.ايوها المونافق اخرس
Sedat S.09/30/2018 20:38
Bu adamlar hep derin devlettin siyonist katillerin dünyayi sömüren kandan göz yaşindan beslenen zengin inançsız şirketlerin atadıkları adamlar Bush kovboydu .obama barış güvercini Tramb iş adamı Bütün dünyayı kandırmıslar Abd den çıkın da bir dünyanın haline bakın her yerde terör var terörü besleyenler belli Abd ve avrupa 10 milyon insanı öldürdüler sizin barış anlayışınız bu mu Allah hesabini sorar. Artik kimse Sizinle görüşmek istemiyor
Rosetta F.09/30/2018 19:27
Love Love Love Obama - sanity- ethics- intelligence- morality All that's lacking in GOP & Trump Oh so missed!
Caesar P.09/30/2018 06:07
Trump is superman
Joe H.09/30/2018 01:58
Just watching video. Miss him
Che S.09/30/2018 01:38
I hate this guy, nonsense....
Che S.09/30/2018 01:36
I feel sorry for this guy, only evils and idiots, corrupt and insane ppl like you will believe you. Shame on you.....your the worst president in America. Shut up!!!! Go away .....your a virus in this country.
Jashua M.09/30/2018 00:46
I see a bunch of Trump supporter acting like Obama’ve betrayed us or something, the current President is attacking his own people, his own citizen; what make y’all think Trump and his people doing great job? How’s Trump making America better? I don’t see anything at all, but always have his self-incrimination to whatever he get offended....he the worst & most unpresidential person I ever seen🗣
Derek K.09/29/2018 23:42
Nothing came out of your white house
James G.09/29/2018 19:38
No trump is doing what he said je would and brought back an economy that YOU SAID would NEVER RECOVER .... well how bout now....
Md M.09/29/2018 17:32
Gudmongden
Orlando P.09/29/2018 15:48
You’re full of lies sir and your voters don’t see that
Suhair A.09/29/2018 13:50
sham on you obama you are the worst president
كريم ح.09/29/2018 13:16
دمرت العراق يا ابامه
Prashant S.09/29/2018 08:52
Shaitan agent
Laxman N.09/29/2018 08:18
Nice.