President Trump Loves The American Flag

President Trump hugged the American flag at a conservative convention. The unusual moment isn’t unprecedented — it’s happened several times.
118 comments
Osman A.10/12/2019 05:47
father siinagal 50 girl run she is family Follow(AS)
Tom L.03/26/2019 21:56
The tings we make a big deal out of. What a sad bunch of people. Better worry about China. That's who our kids we'll be working for. 😥 😥 😥 😥
Evrol C.03/22/2019 11:48
That is the only ting e can hug because his stripper wife is not sleeping wit him
Cade E.03/19/2019 17:51
Lots of crying I see🤭😂😂
Mary S.03/16/2019 00:39
Dry humping the flag just isn't patriotic or...normal.
Azuwueze O.03/15/2019 05:11
KKK loves the flag too
Elizabeth H.03/15/2019 03:16
Did he leave sperm on the flag like Monica's dress maybe then we can get the politicians to impeach him........instead of impeaching him for using the office to make him and his family richer, bribing people, threatening people, making personal financial deals with the enemies of America.
Estephania A.03/15/2019 01:25
Trump 💯 👍 ❤️🙏 vote for me next 😂
Estephania A.03/15/2019 01:23
His face 😂 omg 😍😭😂
ابو ح.03/14/2019 04:10
واحد كذاااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااااب
Teresa A.03/14/2019 03:58
Groping the flag is disrespectful ugh
Mary O.03/14/2019 02:58
our flag is not to be used as a source of comedic comments
Gregori B.03/13/2019 14:57
Doesn't love the flag as much as he "loves" Ivanka.
Curtis K.03/13/2019 14:28
Got em sucked right in don't he
Joanne I.03/13/2019 14:01
try loving the people a little more than the flag
Dorothy L.03/13/2019 11:23
simple is as simple does
Judy P.03/13/2019 10:50
He doesn't love anything nor anybody but himself.
Siul Z.03/13/2019 10:28
Haha he dont care about it, its all a show for you all idiots dat believ everything he sais 🤦🏻♂️
Denise B.03/13/2019 08:04
As long as he doesn't reach down and try to lift the flap.🤕🐡🐍
Rickeya L.03/13/2019 07:52
an most of yall voted for him