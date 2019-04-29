President Trump's 10,000 Lies: The Greatest Hits

Trump states in an interview that the audience in January 2017 — overall was, he thought the biggest ever to watch an inauguration address. Which he also thought was a great thing — and was distorted in the media. The mainstream media apparently fought his unique perspective as much as they could, but it turns out it was wasn’t the largest audience ever to watch an inauguration address.

Trump’s inauguration crowd was in fact about one-third the size of Obama’s.

Trump insists that ISIS is honoring President Obama. He has claimed he is the founder of ISIS. and if you ask him would say the co-founder would be “crooked” Hillary Clinton.

Actually, Neither Obama nor Hillary Clinton founded ISIS. In 2003, the U.S. military, on orders of President Bush, invaded Iraq, and nineteen days later threw out Saddam Hussein’s’ government. A few days after that, President Bush’s Administration decreed the dissolution of the Iraqi Army. This decision lead to at least two hundred and fifty thousand Iraqi men—armed, angry, and with military training—were suddenly humiliated and out of work. In a snap, the Administration helped enable the creation of the Iraqi insurgency.

Another bold lie from the Trump Administration shows that he says “in many places” like California, the same person votes many times. He assumes his base “probably” heard about that. Trump carries on in his pep rally and tries to debunk the notion as a “conspiracy theory.” He doubles down in true fashion to tell the crowd “Not a conspiracy, folks. Millions and millions of people.”

So far there have, in fact, been no credible complaints of voter fraud in California. This might not matter if it did not feed the same myths of voter fraud that led Donald Trump to falsely claim without a hint of evidence after the 2016 elections that “millions” of illegal votes had been cast for Hillary Clinton in California, robbing him in his mind of a popular-vote plurality nationally.

Trump loves to say that CNN is so bad and so pathetic, and its ratings are going down.

Actually, CNN’s ratings hit a 5-year high in 2017 and continue to flourish under the gaffes and every movement of this administration.

Trump announces at an EU summit, “My father is German, right? Was German and uh, born in a very wonderful place in Germany.”

Donald Trump’s father Fred was actually born in New York City. In partnership with Donald’s grandmother Elizabeth Christ Trump, Fred began a career in home construction and sales. The development company was incorporated as Elizabeth Trump & Son in 1927 and grew to build and manage single-family houses in Queens, barracks and garden apartments for U.S. Navy personnel near major shipyards along the East Coast, and more than 27,000 apartments in New York City.

If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations Trump believes your house just went down 75% in value and says the noise causes cancer.

Meanwhile, the Australian Medical Association said, "The available Australian and international evidence does not support the view that the infrasound or low frequency sound generated by wind farms, as they are currently regulated in Australia, causes adverse health effects on populations residing in their vicinity. "

All lies. All made-up stuff or just the usual?

Brut.