President Trump’s Biggest Cover-ups

The cover-up of his (alleged) affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels: A political scandal involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, and Trump's private lawyer Michael Cohen. The scandal first broke in January 2018, when The Wall Street Journal revealed that shortly before the 2016 United States presidential election, Daniels had been paid $130,000 for signing a nondisclosure agreement about an affair she had with Trump in 2006.

The hiding of his grades and test scores: As part of his testimony to Congress, Michael Cohen revealed that, under the direction of President Trump, he had sent letters to Trump’s high schools, colleges and the College Board (creator of the SAT), threatening them with legal action and jail time if they ever released Trump’s academic records.

His prolific use of Non-Disclosure Agreements: Donald Trump is not the first executive in politics to use nondisclosure agreements to thwart federal employees from reporting misuses of authority or violations of law. Nondisclosure agreements, often referred to simply as NDAs, are very effective at covering up wrongdoing, even if they are illegal or unenforceable. The overwhelming majority of employees will not challenge restrictive gag orders for fear of being sued or losing their job. Payments of money for silence undermine law enforcement and erode democracy.

Refusing to release his tax returns: Since Trump's election, he has refused requests to release the returns, making him one of the rare presidents in politics during recent times to not reveal their tax returns. Historians say he has been the first major party nominee since 1976 not to make his tax returns public. Several states have proposed bills that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to be listed on the 2020 ballot; such a bill was passed by the California state senate.