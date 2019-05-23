President Trump’s Biggest Cover-ups
President Donald Trump recently said he "doesn't do cover-ups." Here are his top five.
5 clear coverups that Donald Trump has participated in.
The cover-up of his (alleged) affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels: A political scandal involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, and Trump's private lawyer Michael Cohen. The scandal first broke in January 2018, when The Wall Street Journal revealed that shortly before the 2016 United States presidential election, Daniels had been paid $130,000 for signing a nondisclosure agreement about an affair she had with Trump in 2006.
The hiding of his grades and test scores: As part of his testimony to Congress, Michael Cohen revealed that, under the direction of President Trump, he had sent letters to Trump’s high schools, colleges and the College Board (creator of the SAT), threatening them with legal action and jail time if they ever released Trump’s academic records.
His prolific use of Non-Disclosure Agreements: Donald Trump is not the first executive in politics to use nondisclosure agreements to thwart federal employees from reporting misuses of authority or violations of law. Nondisclosure agreements, often referred to simply as NDAs, are very effective at covering up wrongdoing, even if they are illegal or unenforceable. The overwhelming majority of employees will not challenge restrictive gag orders for fear of being sued or losing their job. Payments of money for silence undermine law enforcement and erode democracy.
Refusing to release his tax returns: Since Trump's election, he has refused requests to release the returns, making him one of the rare presidents in politics during recent times to not reveal their tax returns. Historians say he has been the first major party nominee since 1976 not to make his tax returns public. Several states have proposed bills that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to be listed on the 2020 ballot; such a bill was passed by the California state senate.
The Trump Tower project in Moscow was a series of proposals by the Trump Organization to develop a Trump skyscraper in Moscow, Russia. Michael Cohen testified February 2019 Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were regularly briefed about a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow. Trump Jr. had told Congress he was only "peripherally aware of it". No such project was ever constructed, but the idea continued to receive press coverage due to Donald Trump's election as president of the United States and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election aimed at promoting Trump's candidacy. In November 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow in a prosecution brought by the office of the special counsel.
129 comments
Jeff L.06/29/2019 11:17
If you like your insurance. You can keep it.
Chris C.06/01/2019 02:51
Idk. Anybody else sick of listening to these old criminals. Listen to some records. Dance a bit. Enjoy your lives.
Darryl L.06/01/2019 01:00
Who cares
Joseph B.05/31/2019 22:35
MORE COVER UPS THAN A CAT IN THE LITTER BOX!
Michael L.05/31/2019 22:15
Trump 2020 ! Let it sink in liberal bigots !!!!
Margaret S.05/31/2019 21:55
"""""TRUMP 2020"""""
Donna B.05/31/2019 21:53
Stupid pedophile cover up everything
Linda S.05/31/2019 16:18
Get bent!!
Harry P.05/31/2019 14:53
tRump is a cover up
Wayne F.05/31/2019 13:43
Love ya Trump!!!
Salvatore M.05/31/2019 10:12
That’s all you got? Lol. Wait until all the dems dirty laundry finally comes out: y’all are going down
Jonathan R.05/30/2019 23:34
Demonrats are evil. The started the KKK, they were against abolitionists they want your president to fail
Jonathan R.05/30/2019 23:30
Russia 2016-2020
Joshua d.05/30/2019 23:09
Burt , short for butthurt
Don M.05/30/2019 22:26
Trump 2020
Chuck T.05/30/2019 22:19
YOU CAN’T fix stupid, but you can Educate them.
Hope J.05/30/2019 21:36
It's hilarious how Trump supporters call this fake news despite video clips of the Degenerate In Chief lying through his teeth. Like actual videos of him lying and yet it's somehow fake...
Robert M.05/30/2019 19:35
Keep quite democrats,,, keep drinking your kool-aid..
Eric H.05/30/2019 19:17
I look forward to the day when we have a people's government again. And the Corporatist Agendas are killed off.
Sarah S.05/30/2019 17:46
Fake news, why am I not surprised 🙄