President Trump’s Racist Comments

There's More Where That Came From

In a tweet on the president called for four freshmen Democratic House members to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Trump's series of tweets incorrectly states the women of color all came from other countries. Three were born in the United States, and all four are American citizens. President Trump doubled down after a racist tweet he directed at 4 members of Congress. Trump has a long history of racist statements.

The first quotation from Donald Trump ever to appear in The New York Times came on October 16, 1973. Trump was responding to charges filed by the Justice Department alleging racial bias at his family’s real-estate company. “They are absolutely ridiculous,” Trump said of the charges. “We have never discriminated, and we never would.” Donald J. Trump calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until the country’s representatives can “figure out” what the [hell] is going on. Neo-Nazis— had some very bad people in that group in Charlottesville, Virginia, but also had people that were very fine people on both sides according to Trump. Stating places like Afghanistan are safer than some of America’s inner cities. Claiming Mexico is bringing drugs, crime, and rapists illegally into the U.S.

The resolution was largely supported by Democrats, with 235 votes of in favor of the motion. A total of 187 Republicans voted against the measure, but four Republicans broke ranks and voted in favor, reports CNN. Justin Amash, who quit the GOP this month citing disenchantment with the party, also voted in favor. Despite widespread criticism for his comments, Trump has doubled down on his remarks, saying that they were not racist. “I don’t have a racist bone in my body!” he said on Twitter.

Brut.