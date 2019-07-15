President Trump’s Racist Comments
Why is President Trump called a racist? Does it have anything to do with all these racist things he's said?
There's More Where That Came From
In a tweet on the president called for four freshmen Democratic House members to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Trump's series of tweets incorrectly states the women of color all came from other countries. Three were born in the United States, and all four are American citizens. President Trump doubled down after a racist tweet he directed at 4 members of Congress. Trump has a long history of racist statements.
The first quotation from Donald Trump ever to appear in The New York Times came on October 16, 1973. Trump was responding to charges filed by the Justice Department alleging racial bias at his family’s real-estate company. “They are absolutely ridiculous,” Trump said of the charges. “We have never discriminated, and we never would.” Donald J. Trump calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until the country’s representatives can “figure out” what the [hell] is going on. Neo-Nazis— had some very bad people in that group in Charlottesville, Virginia, but also had people that were very fine people on both sides according to Trump. Stating places like Afghanistan are safer than some of America’s inner cities. Claiming Mexico is bringing drugs, crime, and rapists illegally into the U.S.
The resolution was largely supported by Democrats, with 235 votes of in favor of the motion. A total of 187 Republicans voted against the measure, but four Republicans broke ranks and voted in favor, reports CNN. Justin Amash, who quit the GOP this month citing disenchantment with the party, also voted in favor. Despite widespread criticism for his comments, Trump has doubled down on his remarks, saying that they were not racist. “I don’t have a racist bone in my body!” he said on Twitter.
Brut.
389 comments
Carter M.10/18/2019 20:12
Didn’t hear one racist thing
Mari T.09/02/2019 18:54
I’d pay money to watch racist people be Poor for a whole year living somewhere else but USA or Canada watch them suffer in poverty and really now why people move to the us
Edward C.09/01/2019 03:07
His wife can leave too js
Rocky C.08/31/2019 22:57
Puss. Pure racist play's it off no shame
Antonio A.08/31/2019 18:53
He doesn't give a Damm, that's what makes him great..
Matthew C.08/31/2019 04:22
Wow more ignorance.
Paul S.08/30/2019 17:16
You're calling him racist, I call it him being honest and quiet frankly hes doing a better job than Obama ever did
Dustin A.08/30/2019 12:57
"Racist"
Kevin H.08/29/2019 23:27
Trump 2020
Miguel J.08/29/2019 21:48
Trump for 2020
Misaed G.08/29/2019 19:49
No racism in what he said
Raymond H.08/29/2019 14:07
No cause American soil is full of racist! And there not even American!! Smh
Bruno G.08/29/2019 12:08
Die slow trump !
Rocky C.08/29/2019 11:42
Compulsive liar n delusional
Kevin C.08/29/2019 06:08
I dont think the word racist has ever been misused by absolute fools more than now its absolutely rediculous, they have nothing to say, nothing to back up what they say, all they can do is scream racist !! Definitely a mental disorder
Cheng V.08/29/2019 01:54
He blames people in the US, many that are minorities, uneducated, but who's to blame for doing budget cuts for the education school system that lacks the funds to promote higher education and programs? He states his subjective truth, but we the people all know what's going on.
Jeff S.08/29/2019 00:37
I'm proud of President Trump
Kenny L.08/28/2019 23:14
GOD BLESS AMERICA AND GOD BLESS DONALD TRUMP!!!! 2020#
Will D.08/28/2019 23:11
That's offensive.... Trump* hold my beer.
Evan M.08/28/2019 15:29
You realize none of that is actually rascist right?