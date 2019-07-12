President Trump Says He's A Genius

The Smartest President Ever?

President Trump boasted of his “two greatest assets” on Twitter once again, saying he is known for his “mental stability” and “being, like, really smart.” The president begins his early-morning daily tweet storm by slamming the “fake news mainstream media” for scrutinizing his “mental stability and intelligence.” “I went from VERY successful businessman to top TV star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius … and a very stable genius at that!” The president’s self-affirmations appeared at that time to be in response to Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Citing White House insiders and Trump aides, the book paints a picture of utter dysfunction under Trump, who is said to alarm some aides with habits described in the book as signs of low intelligence and mental instability.

He has used his favorite insults for former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wondering how anyone could imagine one of them being president instead of "what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!" Next up was Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, who said the president’s conversation with Democrats was “much calmer than some of our trade meetings,” followed by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who described the president’s demeanor as “very calm and straightforward and clear.”

The greatest praise for the commander in chief usually comes from Trump himself, who told assembled members of the media during one non-sequitur: "I'm an extremely stable genius. OK?"

Is President Trump a genius? Just ask him.

