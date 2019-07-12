President Trump Says He's A Genius
Is President Trump a genius? Let's hear what he has to say about it. 🧠
The Smartest President Ever?
President Trump boasted of his “two greatest assets” on Twitter once again, saying he is known for his “mental stability” and “being, like, really smart.” The president begins his early-morning daily tweet storm by slamming the “fake news mainstream media” for scrutinizing his “mental stability and intelligence.” “I went from VERY successful businessman to top TV star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius … and a very stable genius at that!” The president’s self-affirmations appeared at that time to be in response to Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Citing White House insiders and Trump aides, the book paints a picture of utter dysfunction under Trump, who is said to alarm some aides with habits described in the book as signs of low intelligence and mental instability.
He has used his favorite insults for former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wondering how anyone could imagine one of them being president instead of "what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!" Next up was Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, who said the president’s conversation with Democrats was “much calmer than some of our trade meetings,” followed by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who described the president’s demeanor as “very calm and straightforward and clear.”
The greatest praise for the commander in chief usually comes from Trump himself, who told assembled members of the media during one non-sequitur: “I'm an extremely stable genius. OK?” Next up was Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, who said the president’s conversation with Democrats was “much calmer than some of our trade meetings,” followed by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who described the president’s demeanor as “very calm and straightforward and clear.”
Is President Trump a genius? Just ask him.
317 comments
John W.12/07/2019 02:40
His genius is in the stable
Christine S.11/24/2019 11:11
Who says this sh!t? 🤦🏼♀️🤣😂
Virginia H.08/01/2019 01:20
Idiot
Denise H.07/31/2019 23:54
Smart people do not need to continuously declare how smart they are
Carole T.07/31/2019 22:54
If he says it enough he will convince himself ,
Carole T.07/31/2019 22:53
Who's he trying to convince
Keith H.07/31/2019 21:15
Smart as a 3rd grader. And that’s being generous.
Veronica T.07/31/2019 19:36
If u have to say you are smart is because u are really stupid. Don't worry TRUMP we all know how stupid and ignorant you are you don't have to tell us.
Steve B.07/31/2019 17:11
him am is brainsmart! maga!
David B.07/31/2019 16:12
real genius dont go everywhere saying they are.. js
Elizabeth Z.07/31/2019 14:49
If he himself has to say it, what to think.
Red M.07/31/2019 11:57
What a bigly brain!
Dan T.07/31/2019 08:04
And he knows history so well! For example, I didn't realize that George Washington's army took control over the airports during the revolutionary war. Thank you for exposing what a true genius you really are.
Hector N.07/31/2019 04:58
Dumb trash moron liar liar devil
Kerry W.07/31/2019 04:47
Two words No Sir
Barbara D.07/31/2019 02:51
He's being a comic and has a dry sense of humor. He's laughing at his own jokes. Lighten up people and enjoy the humor behind it.
Gary S.07/31/2019 02:00
💩💩🤮🤮🤬🖕🖕🖕
Daisy A.07/31/2019 01:45
Hell noooo
Chris V.07/31/2019 00:18
Still waiting for that economy to boost so I can afford a 1 bedroom apt with my 40+ hour, $13/hr construction job....
Rory P.07/30/2019 22:03
Like a smart person? You either are or are not.