President Trump Still Feuding with John McCain

Sen. John McCain was a lightning rod for President Trump's insults — and it's continuing months after his death.
108 comments
Chantal H.03/31/2019 15:22
Mr. Fulloshitticus.
Keith K.03/31/2019 00:28
Mr rump is a low life to attack a dead man
Pattie M.03/30/2019 19:30
pos!
Michael M.03/30/2019 02:19
Mc LARDASS FAKE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT
Dave A.03/29/2019 19:18
Too bad Drumpf didn’t get the brain cancer!
Ben R.03/29/2019 07:23
UNBELIEVABLE. People aren't saints once they die. But continuing to berate them after death is disgraceful. It just is.
Lillian T.03/28/2019 23:14
45 is one trashy- tacky- disgusting excuse for a human being.
Stanley G.03/27/2019 02:44
Such a sad insecure little man.
Susan S.03/26/2019 23:39
Disgusting narcissistic orange lying pig
Dale L.03/25/2019 22:10
Trump is not saying anything he didn't say when he was alive. The truth is the truth, dying doesn't change it.
Thomas S.03/25/2019 14:16
He is so small (like his......) that he can't even let his jealousy of John McCain go even after McCain is dead. What a pathetic excuse for a human being!
Mary D.03/25/2019 13:22
Russia if your Listening I want Hillary Clintons E-Mails, "Donald Trump" this quarter the deficit grew 77%
Greg H.03/24/2019 18:56
I’ve never seen such a pathetic weak man as tRump is. Makes me wonder how truly stupid his cult followers are?
Enid L.03/24/2019 15:33
The president speaks the truth about that traitor and evil man. A man that had to be pardoned and who cheated on his sick wife with magan mom.and left his sick first wife with cancer...he is a disgrace..
Dan D.03/24/2019 03:23
Ugh
Ronald R.03/23/2019 18:06
Trump is A CHI$TIAN cheep stop artist.
Wade N.03/23/2019 12:56
Trump all the way he don't eat crow....
Jordan H.03/23/2019 11:50
Love how everyone acts like they liked McCain now that he’s dead. Where were y’all when he was running for president lol.
Ishaq K.03/23/2019 04:55
Alba what is wrong with this guy 😂😂😂
Anthony J.03/23/2019 02:16
Can’t wait until your funeral