Presidents Blame the Previous President
Blaming your predecessor? It's as American as apple pie. 🇺🇸👉
Presidential Blame Game
Throwing shade at the previous administration is one of America’s greatest presidential traditions. Blaming predecessors for everything but the weather is a age-old tradition in the White House. With global warming, presidents now can even blame their predecessors for the weather just as much as trade or unemployment numbers.
Clinton blamed the first President George Bush for a recession and budget deficits. Ronald Reagan blamed Jimmy Carter for making a mess of Iran. Carter blamed Gerald Ford for unemployment and inflation. Presidents have blamed predecessors all the way back to George Washington who, with no predecessor to blame, kicked the dog.
Not that voters don’t give Mr. Trump a large share of the blame when asked who is responsible for “the partisanship that goes on in Washington.” In the June NBC/WSJ poll, 43% of respondents give the Trump administration “almost all” or “a major part” of the blame. When you consider that another 23% gave Team Trump “at least half” the blame, it doesn’t seem to leave all that much room for other politicians. (The polling team doesn’t appear to have asked voters whether they blame themselves.)
In any case, this survey respondents seem to hold Trump responsible for much of Washington’s chaos. But as with so many other issues related to this administration, it’s helpful to evaluate him in comparison to other Presidents. On that grade, the Journal and NBC note that at the start of the Obama presidency, a full 56% of survey participants blamed the administration of President George W. Bush for “almost all” or “a major part” of Beltway partisanship. And another 25% gave Team Bush “at least half” the blame. If Trump serves two terms, perhaps someday voters will eventually blame him just as much as they blamed the last Republican President. But already there are interesting similarities.
Anthony A.08/31/2019 14:29
A todos les gusto la guerra querian guerra exepto trump que ha aguantado la guerra
Juan L.08/28/2019 19:57
The best jokes of the presidents
Javier C.08/28/2019 14:20
Cualquier parecido con la política de Puerto Rico es pura coincidencia.
Raymond H.08/27/2019 19:19
Boring!!!
Mateo B.08/23/2019 14:27
Is just like a family tradition 😆😆😆
Caleb D.08/23/2019 12:42
Igual que en la isla nadie tiene la culpa sino los anteriores
Caleb D.08/23/2019 12:42
Aibu B.08/23/2019 10:40
Just like Puerto Rico 😂
Cole C.08/21/2019 23:10
Easy when the previous administration had anything to do with Barrak Hussein!😂😂
Mary R.08/21/2019 19:32
O en P.R. tan boricua como el cuerito del lechón!
Derek C.08/21/2019 01:44
Kinda how Obama had the worst recession recovery in American history yet blamed bush for it?
Amandanbruce L.08/21/2019 01:18
Well this time it stops
Mike M.08/20/2019 13:34
Brut bruh, Forbes magazine says Trump has an IQ of 156. Obama claimed his is 140. Trump is smarter than 98% of the population. Resource Forbes.
Paul V.08/18/2019 22:33
When are we gonna get a real president not Democrat or Republican but one who doesn't make blaming the other side a priority instead of coming together for a solution for WE THE PEOPLE and a house floor too..... All this he did this he did that has got to stop.... We need a real American to make us their number 1 interest not their pockets
Colton G.08/18/2019 01:43
To be quite honest tho all Trumps predecessors had all been in the political game most of their adult life.
Joe C.08/18/2019 01:04
Tatlu Brut
Juan C.08/17/2019 00:35
Todos politiqueros Republicanos echándole la culpa a demócratas y viceversa.
Wes D.08/15/2019 16:14
Yeah but when Trump rips into the previous administration he speaks the truth nothing but facts. Trump 2020
Daniel C.08/15/2019 00:46
Its all lied and lied and lied wow their are all liar
Kamal R.08/13/2019 19:23
lol