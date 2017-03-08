Press briefing with the Raising Act

The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci
Fk T.08/05/2017 00:01
Watched a documentary on how the Nazi party took over and this sounds real similiar. They demolished democracy, freedom of speech, controlled the news. It can happen again, and maybe is already.
Max R.08/04/2017 21:29
Rogue states as in Iran and North Korea, AKA the only countries who have yet to be conquered by Rothschild Central banks.
Kyle S.08/04/2017 20:43
"Eastern prep-school voices, pronouncing asshole with a certain sphinctering of the lips so it comes out ehisshehwle . . . " Thomas Pynchon - Gravity's Rainbow
Carolina L.08/04/2017 20:16
I already said it once. I'll say it again, Lady Liberty is a French immigrant she learned English after arriving. 😉🇫🇷 🇺🇸
Franchesca B.08/04/2017 20:00
Dear god this country is a joke. Like how is this our reality. 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️
Leah M.08/04/2017 19:33
Jim Jim Jim Jim Jim Jim hey Jim Jim Jim Is this guy for real?
Clarissa D.08/04/2017 18:23
Omg...
Alex J.08/04/2017 18:17
Just looking at Sarah Huckabee makes me want to throw up in my mouth.
Gregg T.08/04/2017 17:31
Bunch of fucking suckers here smh
Joelian S.08/04/2017 17:28
To avoid the hard questions they are just gonna switch back and forth. Wow nice tactic.
Daniel C.08/04/2017 15:56
Can't handle the truth, Stevie?!!!!!!! Trump did NOT campaign on a merit based immigration system!!!!! Trump campaigned on the lie that our first black president was a Kenyan-born Muslim, the lie that all Mexicans are criminals, drug dealers, & rapists, & the lie that all Arabs/Arab-Americans are Muslim terrorists!!!!!! This is nothing but yet another attempt by him to ensure that no one but a white man will ever be considered a legal, true citizen of this country again, much less ever be able to run for POTUS again,& everyone with a brain knows it!!!!!
Miya K.08/04/2017 15:48
Working interview. Crashed and burned.
Darrin C.08/04/2017 15:43
These White House bafoons
Rosa T.08/04/2017 15:03
What a joke is this whole staff that this wana be president has.
Chris F.08/04/2017 13:42
These ppl r a fn joke.
Ydalgo Y.08/04/2017 13:40
Sarah Huckabee is awesome. 🇺🇸 💪🏽
Jesse B.08/04/2017 13:31
His eyes are GLAZED
Jessica R.08/04/2017 13:01
What is wrong with her ? Why can't she speak
Khan S.08/04/2017 12:05
These shitbags in this admin are bratty like ahenyvorange in charge. Talk about gutless and classless. Answer the medis questions you bitches in,a professional manner.being professional,doesn't exist in this admin.
Julio J.08/04/2017 11:40
That woman is a better press secretary than anyone else in the administration