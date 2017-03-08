back

Press briefing with the Raising Act

Here are some highlights from the last press briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Stephen Miller.

08/03/2017 7:30 PM
55 comments

  • Fk T.
    08/05/2017 00:01

    Watched a documentary on how the Nazi party took over and this sounds real similiar. They demolished democracy, freedom of speech, controlled the news. It can happen again, and maybe is already.

  • Max R.
    08/04/2017 21:29

    Rogue states as in Iran and North Korea, AKA the only countries who have yet to be conquered by Rothschild Central banks.

  • Kyle S.
    08/04/2017 20:43

    "Eastern prep-school voices, pronouncing asshole with a certain sphinctering of the lips so it comes out ehisshehwle . . . " Thomas Pynchon - Gravity's Rainbow

  • Carolina L.
    08/04/2017 20:16

    I already said it once. I'll say it again, Lady Liberty is a French immigrant she learned English after arriving. 😉🇫🇷 🇺🇸

  • Franchesca B.
    08/04/2017 20:00

    Dear god this country is a joke. Like how is this our reality. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

  • Leah M.
    08/04/2017 19:33

    Jim Jim Jim Jim Jim Jim hey Jim Jim Jim Is this guy for real?

  • Clarissa D.
    08/04/2017 18:23

    Omg...

  • Alex J.
    08/04/2017 18:17

    Just looking at Sarah Huckabee makes me want to throw up in my mouth.

  • Gregg T.
    08/04/2017 17:31

    Bunch of fucking suckers here smh

  • Joelian S.
    08/04/2017 17:28

    To avoid the hard questions they are just gonna switch back and forth. Wow nice tactic.

  • Daniel C.
    08/04/2017 15:56

    Can't handle the truth, Stevie?!!!!!!! Trump did NOT campaign on a merit based immigration system!!!!! Trump campaigned on the lie that our first black president was a Kenyan-born Muslim, the lie that all Mexicans are criminals, drug dealers, & rapists, & the lie that all Arabs/Arab-Americans are Muslim terrorists!!!!!! This is nothing but yet another attempt by him to ensure that no one but a white man will ever be considered a legal, true citizen of this country again, much less ever be able to run for POTUS again,& everyone with a brain knows it!!!!!

  • Miya K.
    08/04/2017 15:48

    Working interview. Crashed and burned.

  • Darrin C.
    08/04/2017 15:43

    These White House bafoons

  • Rosa T.
    08/04/2017 15:03

    What a joke is this whole staff that this wana be president has.

  • Chris F.
    08/04/2017 13:42

    These ppl r a fn joke.

  • Ydalgo Y.
    08/04/2017 13:40

    Sarah Huckabee is awesome. 🇺🇸 💪🏽

  • Jesse B.
    08/04/2017 13:31

    His eyes are GLAZED

  • Jessica R.
    08/04/2017 13:01

    What is wrong with her ? Why can't she speak

  • Khan S.
    08/04/2017 12:05

    These shitbags in this admin are bratty like ahenyvorange in charge. Talk about gutless and classless. Answer the medis questions you bitches in,a professional manner.being professional,doesn't exist in this admin.

  • Julio J.
    08/04/2017 11:40

    That woman is a better press secretary than anyone else in the administration