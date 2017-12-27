Priest comes out to congregation

When this Roman Catholic priest came out during mass, he didn't expect a full standing ovation.
Caryn K.01/21/2018 23:21
There are more ❤️ than 😡 and that makes me so happy.... or should i say gay 😍.
Molly M.01/21/2018 22:15
Macy J.01/21/2018 07:18
Sami D.01/20/2018 06:54
i really appreciate this video. after reading and totally agreeing with your comments on maddee’s post, i thought you’d like this too. just thought i’d share some positivity with you tonight after that post 💕
Kiersten S.01/19/2018 00:32
Janice S.01/17/2018 04:04
Maybe I'm ignorant on what gay identity is. I know it's just not about sex, but love and respect for the same sex. But if Catholic priests are not suppose to marry and abstain from sex ... How can the be gay??? Is there something else here that I'm missing?
Jeizeka L.01/17/2018 01:00
He also looks like Peter Griffin
Hayley E.01/15/2018 18:35
If we had more of this then maybe Christianity would finally take a more positive turn for the LGBT community. Love it!
Carol P.01/15/2018 06:51
So a priest can be gay but a priest can't be married to a woman so what is this world coming too cause am a Catholic do what next
Courtney L.01/14/2018 19:28
Catholics don't believe being homosexual is a sin, ACTING on the homosexuality is. This priest is gay; he is also under an oath of celibacy.
Elaine M.01/14/2018 18:03
Yet again, the Catholic Church proves it’s nothing but a hate group. The vast majority of priests are gay - wake up and smell the coffee - with the next being pedophiles, and only a few straight men. Yup, religion is for the stupid and gullible.
Red S.01/14/2018 14:53
Isn't divorce against most religions? Both of my parents have been divorced twice and they say gays are the problem with America.
Courtney F.01/13/2018 16:49
Shaina L.01/13/2018 13:55
They shouldn’t have to come out as gay. It’s no ones business and shouldn’t matter to anyone if someones gay, straight, asexual or whatever
Vashti W.01/13/2018 07:41
R C.01/13/2018 04:00
Cathy W.01/12/2018 21:14
Tori G.01/12/2018 17:53
Ale A.01/11/2018 14:52
Brittany F.01/11/2018 12:37
I wonder if any of you have actually read the Bible, or if you're aware of how many languages it's been translated into, or if you're aware that the term homosexual is a modern word and didn't even exist when the Bible was written, but sure, go ahead and condemn everyone based on your ignorance. There's a lot of things that are unclear in the Bible, and it seems people like to pick and choose what to follow. However, one thing that IS 100% clear is that we are to love our neighbor as ourself. Thinking any human being has the knowledge to interpret and use the Bible to hate someone is arrogant and the highest form of blasphemy. I can assure you God doesn't need your ignorant ass to express hatred in his name. Get over yourself and go back to whatever sinful act you commit on a daily basis that you deflect from by focusing all your energy on tearing down the LGBT community.