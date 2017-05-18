Private Prisons' lobby bill

Texas's "baby jail bill" could put child immigrants in private prisons.
130 comments
Pat J.05/26/2017 08:51
Free labor (slavery)
Shermaine D.05/25/2017 04:06
Wow really?
Michelle R.05/24/2017 21:50
sometimes I just can't believe how far some people will go ... this is the most ridiculous thing I've heard today
Kerrie C.05/24/2017 15:58
Locking up babies little ones that is cruel. You white Gop biggots this what your ancestors did to the little irish kids, and native American.. I hope they all go to he double hockey sticks, that who they work for the evil one sateen in the white house.and capital hill..liars are in that occult.today he has entered the vatican. It said in the bible that the evil one will come in sheep's clothing there it is.
Kerrie C.05/24/2017 15:54
Males in the GOP needs to be put out of office and that bleach blond fake too.
Deborah B.05/23/2017 13:12
What's next?????? GRRRRRRRRR!!!!!
Kimberly Y.05/22/2017 19:57
do you still want to move to Texas?
Michael T.05/22/2017 13:14
Hell no fk this bill as far as if u want to deport that's on the gov. But locking children up in a "special prison"??? No that's one of the most stupidest things I've ever heard and I've heard some pretty stupid shit!
Camylla M.05/21/2017 18:25
these are the same people that are probably pro-life too smh
David E.05/20/2017 20:00
What your doing is geting ride of our which is our future for tomorrow
David E.05/20/2017 19:56
What we need is to get your dumd ass out of OUR cuntrey
Paola G.05/20/2017 15:05
Wtf!!!
Chuck D.05/20/2017 13:00
This is sick
Cecilia R.05/20/2017 08:01
Woooo
Drew F.05/19/2017 20:51
So let get this straight. You are taking people from their homes and work because they're a a "burden" on the economy but locking them up is not going to do just that? Your spending government money funding prisons for these people your taking off from working to build an economy. What logic is that ?
Ely C.05/19/2017 16:57
have u guys seen this??
Stephanie M.05/19/2017 13:23
Must be more to the story than this clip show s....there is currently a similar facility in Harris County because there are no parents or family here
Perron P.05/19/2017 12:46
Cesar A Gutierrez
JJ H.05/19/2017 10:45
Is "texas's" or Texas' ?
Shelley G.05/19/2017 10:10
What sick stupid fucked up person would want to lock up innocent children may the CEO of this company kill himself.