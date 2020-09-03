back

Pro-choice activist trolls anti-abortion minister with WAP

This teen pro-choice activist went head-to-head with an anti-choice Evangelical minister outside of an abortion clinic. His "sermon" included warnings of end times... hers, the sexually-liberated lyrics of "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

09/03/2020 1:36 PMupdated: 09/03/2020 1:51 PM

339 comments

  • Eddie N.
    an hour

    She is a pos

  • Jeffrey H.
    2 hours

    Nobody want her wap...😂

  • Geoff L.
    3 hours

    What I find funny about the religious pro-life folks is that 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage... so by their logic, God is the biggest abortionist in human history.

  • Jose M.
    3 hours

    She should have been aborted.

  • Quyen V.
    3 hours

    She's gross

  • Tee J.
    4 hours

    WLM

  • Frances C.
    4 hours

    NASTY HOES!!!

  • Alida S.
    4 hours

    Your disgusting

  • Bill H.
    4 hours

    He’s Very Pretty young man!!! But he has a soul of the Devil!!! Listen to that Pink gutter mouth!!! That’s no chick!!!

  • Logan H.
    4 hours

    Quit falling on your back

  • Mattchew C.
    4 hours

    This chick is a turd

  • Benny R.
    4 hours

    Well abortion shouldn't be done. Its wrong to kill another human no matter what age, location, or ability.

  • Matthew T.
    4 hours

    Killing a child is disgusting dont try to glorify it there is no justification for evil i hope anyone who kills there child burns for eternity

  • Kim J.
    4 hours

    It shows her in a bad light. Maybe if she researched she would realise she was supporting an industry that sells baby parts illegally and execs have addmitted it. I'm pro choice but there is limits and the fact the are lobbying full term abortions is because they can get around the laws currently in place to sell beating hearts. It's not too help women out, it's money orientated. Not that women having abortions should be Shamed but they should know what is really going on

  • Brent B.
    5 hours

    Stupid lil hoe lol

  • Colby B.
    5 hours

    I'm pro choice, but not pro Cardi B 🤣

  • Larry L.
    5 hours

    Republican Supreme Court made abortion legal in all 50 states. 6 Republican presidents have supported legal abortion. Why the republicans always say liberal thinkers are for abortion is against all the facts of Roe V Wade.

  • Brandon W.
    6 hours

    At least she heard the gospel of Jesus. That's why flip is there. Maybe if you would just listen to him you might be enlightened and changed for the better.

  • Matthew L.
    6 hours

    I dont see a problem, if women want to suck their children out of WAPs; so they can ho it up till they're in their 40s, let them. More future bloodline for me. But Ive seen the consequences of these actions,and it isnt pretty. Not trying to "mansplain" or anything.

  • Billy B.
    6 hours

    Unfortunately people like this trashy girl are the one's ruining the Country. Completely privileged trash that has no clue how the world really works

