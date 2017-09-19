back
Problem with socialism: Trump's UN Speech
"The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented." said President Trump during his UN speech.
09/19/2017 4:10 PM
- 59.2k
- 95
- 155
130 comments
Adoclap N.09/22/2017 06:23
What does it mean?
Ian Q.09/21/2017 04:43
He looks so serious but all the delegates are literally just laughing at him
Andi D.09/21/2017 02:40
Eww, just looking at him makes me depressed and furious. 😷
Alyce R.09/21/2017 01:26
We all know he is a lying piece of trash.
James P.09/20/2017 18:02
The word is "tenets" not "tenants." I don't think that's why they're laughing at him, though.
Yarnelle B.09/20/2017 15:38
America is the same as any other place but worse
Monica J.09/20/2017 15:25
Why did he pause..like he expected a great round of applause😂😂😂
Steve B.09/20/2017 15:04
So Democracy and the US are the bad guys here? Socialism is a good idea? Really, you folks believe that? Is it possible that your hatred for President Trump is blinding you to those who actually want to nuke our country? You would prefer this country being attacked and it's civilians vaporized over him being President? Really?
Josh R.09/20/2017 14:45
LMAO you can hear people laugh at him and then a few awkwardly start clapping. i love it
Karen H.09/20/2017 14:37
As much as I hate it, I gotta agree with Trump on this one, I wouldn't have faith in those of power positions to respect the order an economic system requires to benefit everyone instead of just a few getting richer over the hard work of the majority. It would suck to live in such an environment! Thank God our country is nothing like that! *sarcasm*
Cesar A.09/20/2017 14:32
Bruh more like dictatorship
Neil J.09/20/2017 14:29
: ethnocentric douche bag.
Michael M.09/20/2017 14:12
Still pauses for applause like he does at his rallies because he's a complete yutz.
Andy W.09/20/2017 13:59
Well, if they weren't laughing at us before. (They were) they certainly are now. Face palm. The critics of socialist policy love to mention the tyrannical dictators who call thier government socialist or "for the people" but never seem to mention the socialist countries that have been thriving, Finland, Denmark, etc. Just his face when they show the un leaders laughing at him...why haven't we stopped this idiot yet? Oh yea, some people actually think he's doing great as he eliminates years of negotiations in trade, etc. We are all going to die.
Jorge A.09/20/2017 13:49
This dude talls like we still in the cold war fighting such idealogicy.... the cold war is over buddy.
Arturo L.09/20/2017 13:34
The problem in Venezuela is not ur business
Daniel A.09/20/2017 12:54
Another shameful and embrassing moment that creates more distance between America and the rest of the world provided by the Cheeto Fart.
Jamie B.09/20/2017 12:48
I listened to his speech. He waited for applause at the wrong moments, and moved quickly through moments where he could have received it. He is no good at reading scripts, and it was clear he didn't even bother reading it before hand.
Suli G.09/20/2017 12:38
That was a long pause for applause....
Mike J.09/20/2017 12:12
slowly demonize Venezuela, we coming for that oil, I mean.... to deliver freedom.