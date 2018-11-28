back

Protesters Prevent ICE Van From Leaving

These church members blocked an ICE van from leaving with a detained immigrant from their congregation.

11/28/2018 12:11 AM
  • 49.4k
  • 113

93 comments

  • Paul W.
    12/27/2018 03:31

    Undocumented immigrant bka: its actually name, Illegal Alien.

  • Norney G.
    12/14/2018 00:03

    Good people

  • Steven O.
    12/04/2018 12:57

    That's Cherokee Nation.

  • Bryce B.
    12/01/2018 18:51

    Trumps laws are stupid

  • Margaret T.
    12/01/2018 12:51

    I will never follow Trumps Law

  • Brian L.
    12/01/2018 03:49

    No papers, buuu bye

  • Christopher S.
    12/01/2018 03:16

    "No due process" lol HE ALREADY HAD HIS DUE PROCESS. He committed felony identity theft when he used a U.S. birth certificate to enter the country fraudulently. He was tried and convicted. That's why he has a removal order. That's due process; he's just not happy with the result.

  • Barry S.
    12/01/2018 02:16

    Lock them all up for interfering

  • Jason E.
    12/01/2018 00:17

    Arrest them all. When did we lose the respect of law. With no law there only anarchy

  • Alejandro C.
    12/01/2018 00:10

    u break the law you pay the consequences,,very simple!

  • John S.
    11/30/2018 23:42

    We claim to be a country of laws but when it comes to the rich! Sometime things are forgotten or misplaced! The poor will never be free!

  • John W.
    11/30/2018 22:54

    Come here legally

  • Andy S.
    11/30/2018 22:46

    So...criminals helping criminals...? Lol

  • Gerardo P.
    11/30/2018 20:44

    If I do not pay my taxes I may go to jail. It is not legal to cheat on taxes. What makes him so special? He is doing something illegal.

  • Mynor G.
    11/30/2018 20:15

    👹white supremacists👹POS,supports ice.

  • Joseph N.
    11/30/2018 19:11

    ICE is a unit within the US Marshals service. They are all Federal Agents.

  • Joseph N.
    11/30/2018 19:08

    Good Christians?? Law breaks, harboring an illegal..

  • Lynn R.
    11/30/2018 14:40

    Well, bye!

  • David Z.
    11/30/2018 14:15

    Back to old Mexico for you. Next come here legally.

  • Michael W.
    11/30/2018 14:01

    Come to this country legally or this could be you. God bless our ICE officers