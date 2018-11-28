Protesters Prevent ICE Van From Leaving

These church members blocked an ICE van from leaving with a detained immigrant from their congregation.
93 comments
Paul W.12/27/2018 03:31
Undocumented immigrant bka: its actually name, Illegal Alien.
Norney G.12/14/2018 00:03
Good people
Steven O.12/04/2018 12:57
That's Cherokee Nation.
Bryce B.12/01/2018 18:51
Trumps laws are stupid
Margaret T.12/01/2018 12:51
I will never follow Trumps Law
Brian L.12/01/2018 03:49
No papers, buuu bye
Christopher S.12/01/2018 03:16
"No due process" lol HE ALREADY HAD HIS DUE PROCESS. He committed felony identity theft when he used a U.S. birth certificate to enter the country fraudulently. He was tried and convicted. That's why he has a removal order. That's due process; he's just not happy with the result.
Barry S.12/01/2018 02:16
Lock them all up for interfering
Jason E.12/01/2018 00:17
Arrest them all. When did we lose the respect of law. With no law there only anarchy
Alejandro C.12/01/2018 00:10
u break the law you pay the consequences,,very simple!
John S.11/30/2018 23:42
We claim to be a country of laws but when it comes to the rich! Sometime things are forgotten or misplaced! The poor will never be free!
John W.11/30/2018 22:54
Come here legally
Andy S.11/30/2018 22:46
So...criminals helping criminals...? Lol
Gerardo P.11/30/2018 20:44
If I do not pay my taxes I may go to jail. It is not legal to cheat on taxes. What makes him so special? He is doing something illegal.
Mynor G.11/30/2018 20:15
👹white supremacists👹POS,supports ice.
Joseph N.11/30/2018 19:11
ICE is a unit within the US Marshals service. They are all Federal Agents.
Joseph N.11/30/2018 19:08
Good Christians?? Law breaks, harboring an illegal..
Lynn R.11/30/2018 14:40
Well, bye!
David Z.11/30/2018 14:15
Back to old Mexico for you. Next come here legally.
Michael W.11/30/2018 14:01
Come to this country legally or this could be you. God bless our ICE officers