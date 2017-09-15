Protests in Saint Louis

Bryan Stevenson talks social justice
Matthew H.09/17/2017 01:07
i have never prayed before. does it actually work??
Zack T.09/16/2017 21:15
Shut your little black ass up
Tony L.09/16/2017 18:33
Ok I'm glad I wasn't the only one who caught he said Bob McCullough not Obama
Ashton W.09/16/2017 18:27
Eric Thomas
David T.09/16/2017 18:12
Ok so you all ,with out any facts want him convicted . Facts ,was he a felon , yes! did he drive his car away from a lawful police detention , yes! . Did he lead the police on a high speed failure to yield chase , Yes! Its not your anti-blackness excuse for your own criminality its your own hate of the law givers who want to enforce the rule of law. For without laws we all suffer our safety. I guess the judge was a white supremacist .. It never ends with you scoff laws
DJ K.09/16/2017 18:11
No progress comes without violent means. Google world history and research for yourself
Duvane W.09/16/2017 17:44
Faith without works is dead. That's Bible. Prayer is good and it's necessary but you can't stop there. Get involved. It's a fact that when it comes to smaller elections a lot of people in our community don't even know who our elected officials are. Go out and get information and act on the information. I pray for my brothers and sisters that we will not give up the fight. Our lives matter.
Zong M.09/16/2017 17:23
Hands up don't shoot was a lie though?
Nakia N.09/16/2017 16:50
Prayer works but so does ACTION. If prayer was the only thing needed then Jesus would have stayed in Nazareth and prayed. No, he was on the front lines of every injustice. Jesus broke Jewish religious law. Because even he taught us that just because it's LEGAL doesn't mean it's RIGHT! We are called TO ACTION!
Tahir D.09/16/2017 16:44
Typically media outlets use first, middle and last name of people who are deamed to be a criminal. The citizens is named by first and last name. We know the names of every American made Bomberman and we forget the hero's. Look like thinks he deserves to be dead.
Cedric D.09/16/2017 16:29
Chile...black folks been praying since massa got ahold of us! Y'all still believing that works? Aw ok. 😎
Derrick P.09/16/2017 15:55
Ddduuuhhhh praying does help anything
Simpson G.09/16/2017 15:11
Missouri is one of the most racist states in the country.....justice for a minority especially a poor minority would be rare in Missouri. The state is literally filthy with conservative racism....
Evan R.09/16/2017 14:07
After a car chase?? Weird how that happend?? U can't highlight murder if he's not a murderer sry
Anthony R.09/16/2017 13:30
Black people have to go back to the malcolm x days ...non violent protests and praying aint working
Josh P.09/16/2017 12:36
why so much hate and riots when a black person gets killed by a police officer but when its a white person no one cares ?
Christian I.09/16/2017 12:28
I've never understood how ppl speak on things they know absolutely nothing about. Just to make other ppl feel bad. If the officer didn't do anything he wouldn't have turned off his camera. That's obviously means something is about to happen that he doesn't want seen
Helen W.09/16/2017 12:12
What fools - allowing the race baiters to keep them stirred up.
Guenter K.09/16/2017 12:06
American the boiler is on. Continue like this and it will explode. There is no release for the pressure.
Joshua C.09/16/2017 11:32
Yeah the hitting the cop car, fleeing, crashing again, reaching for a gun, and having heroin on him...that's all irrelevant. The only thing that matters is skin color.