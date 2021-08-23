back

Proud Boys and anti-fascists clash on the streets

Chaos returned to the streets of Portland as clashes between far-right and far-left groups turned violent ...

08/23/2021 6:02 PMupdated: 08/23/2021 6:05 PM

31 comments

  • Nichole M.
    an hour

    Growth tf up

  • Julie W.
    5 hours

    Portland police - When you show up in force for BLM protests but decline to show up for Proud Boys riots, you are not being neutral. You are taking sides - We See You!

  • Darren S.
    10 hours

    Antifa is so brave. When a group of Antifa men attacked and beat that liberal photo journalist who happens to be a female… that must of took so much bravery. I’m so glad they are using fascist tactics to stand up to fascism 🤡

  • Sherri M.
    11 hours

    Idiots!

  • Jozef P.
    15 hours

    Can’t we use this as an example on how to handle it in the future? Give both sides some paintball guns and fireworks, let them have a competition and whoever wins, wins the big set of crayons. Losers try next year, winners have something to eat.

  • Marie P.
    19 hours

    You don’t have to go to Afghanistan to see,fighting

  • Angel C.
    20 hours

    Hereeeeeeeeeeee we go!

  • Zachary E.
    21 hours

    Some people might enjoy this: an interview I did last year with a Portland antifa/BLM protester who attempted to defend militant/violent protesting. He also attempts to defend fighting in the streets with Proud Boys and similar people. https://behavior-podcast.com/understanding-violent-protester-behavior-an-interview-with-a-portland-antifa/

  • Kat I.
    a day

    And yet your Kamala Haris had just made a statement providing security measures in South East Asia and Asia Pacific regions🙄 . Take care of your own backyards first. Stop policing the world

  • Ronny B.
    a day

    Go to Afghanistan

  • Juan C.
    a day

    settler feud 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Mario O.
    a day

    This is not the old Germany idiots

  • Cher B.
    a day

    F'ing morons..- yessss little boys wanting to act out their video games who have no life....

  • Nevin S.
    a day

    and just like that , Afghanistan disappears- well done

  • Phoenix L.
    a day

    Amerikkka

  • Nidal B.
    a day

    America's demise is coming from within..

  • Jessi S.
    a day

    shame on the police for not getting involved

  • Aditi G.
    a day

    Wait, being anti-fascist is being on the far left? 👀 What else are you supposed to be? Pro-fascist?

  • Jenny L.
    a day

    Antifa did nothing though right? Both groups are ridiculous

  • Anthony B.
    a day

    Sissy Boys at it again!🤦‍♂️😂😂