Proud Boys and anti-fascists clash on the streets
Chaos returned to the streets of Portland as clashes between far-right and far-left groups turned violent ...
08/23/2021 6:02 PMupdated: 08/23/2021 6:05 PM
31 comments
Nichole M.an hour
Growth tf up
Julie W.5 hours
Portland police - When you show up in force for BLM protests but decline to show up for Proud Boys riots, you are not being neutral. You are taking sides - We See You!
Darren S.10 hours
Antifa is so brave. When a group of Antifa men attacked and beat that liberal photo journalist who happens to be a female… that must of took so much bravery. I’m so glad they are using fascist tactics to stand up to fascism 🤡
Sherri M.11 hours
Idiots!
Jozef P.15 hours
Can’t we use this as an example on how to handle it in the future? Give both sides some paintball guns and fireworks, let them have a competition and whoever wins, wins the big set of crayons. Losers try next year, winners have something to eat.
Marie P.19 hours
You don’t have to go to Afghanistan to see,fighting
Angel C.20 hours
Hereeeeeeeeeeee we go!
Zachary E.21 hours
Some people might enjoy this: an interview I did last year with a Portland antifa/BLM protester who attempted to defend militant/violent protesting. He also attempts to defend fighting in the streets with Proud Boys and similar people. https://behavior-podcast.com/understanding-violent-protester-behavior-an-interview-with-a-portland-antifa/
Kat I.a day
And yet your Kamala Haris had just made a statement providing security measures in South East Asia and Asia Pacific regions🙄 . Take care of your own backyards first. Stop policing the world
Ronny B.a day
Go to Afghanistan
Juan C.a day
settler feud 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mario O.a day
This is not the old Germany idiots
Cher B.a day
F'ing morons..- yessss little boys wanting to act out their video games who have no life....
Nevin S.a day
and just like that , Afghanistan disappears- well done
Phoenix L.a day
Amerikkka
Nidal B.a day
America's demise is coming from within..
Jessi S.a day
shame on the police for not getting involved
Aditi G.a day
Wait, being anti-fascist is being on the far left? 👀 What else are you supposed to be? Pro-fascist?
Jenny L.a day
Antifa did nothing though right? Both groups are ridiculous
Anthony B.a day
Sissy Boys at it again!🤦♂️😂😂