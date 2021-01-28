back
Proud Boys leader was once an FBI informant
He leads a group of far-right extremists. But Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was once an FBI informant…
01/28/2021 11:21 PMupdated: 01/28/2021 11:23 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
31 comments
Michael P.6 minutes
So was Ronald Reagan! https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1985-08-26-8502250710-story.html
Antaine Ó.14 minutes
Governments are always involved in this stuff, be it right, centre or left they are in it and stoking it up....It's what they do.
Jojo M.22 minutes
NO SURPRISE ONCE WORK FOR FEDS😈😈😈😈😈😈
William B.25 minutes
Media smear campaign
Julius B.34 minutes
Poor thing...doesn't know he's stupid. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election-2020/qanon-russia-conspiracy-theory-trump-2020-election-b1536946.html
Marcy B.37 minutes
No leniency for him despite being a former informant! He knew what he was doing wrong. No buts or ifs!
Adam A.39 minutes
If true the Pbs must be proud
Virgilio C.41 minutes
These people must be put down. They are modern day Nazi's.
Troy P.an hour
Head of a neo nazi terrorist group
Cody B.an hour
Lies
Ezell J.an hour
FBI informant...Dang 😳 Only the best!
Nival B.an hour
hope that when they jail him, he'll be inmates with those whom he helped prosecuted... that will be very interesting...
Aquinas M.an hour
Proud boyz coming🤣
Scott M.an hour
Holy cow, brut finally admitted the proud boys arnt a white supremacy group!
Marta B.an hour
His Cuban!!
Cynthia C.an hour
Jay Gee is a TERRORIST. He is laughing at you.
Mari W.an hour
How do you join is there initiation
Elma D.an hour
Is he a mexican?🤔
Andrew J.2 hours
Come on brut when did the proud boy's murder people on the street's unlike your beloved communist scum antifa who have..
Xiomara M.2 hours
💩💩💩💩