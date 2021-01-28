back

Proud Boys leader was once an FBI informant

He leads a group of far-right extremists. But Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was once an FBI informant…

01/28/2021 11:21 PMupdated: 01/28/2021 11:23 PM
31 comments

  • Michael P.
    6 minutes

    So was Ronald Reagan! https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1985-08-26-8502250710-story.html

  • Antaine Ó.
    14 minutes

    Governments are always involved in this stuff, be it right, centre or left they are in it and stoking it up....It's what they do.

  • Jojo M.
    22 minutes

    NO SURPRISE ONCE WORK FOR FEDS😈😈😈😈😈😈

  • William B.
    25 minutes

    Media smear campaign

  • Julius B.
    34 minutes

    Poor thing...doesn't know he's stupid. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election-2020/qanon-russia-conspiracy-theory-trump-2020-election-b1536946.html

  • Marcy B.
    37 minutes

    No leniency for him despite being a former informant! He knew what he was doing wrong. No buts or ifs!

  • Adam A.
    39 minutes

    If true the Pbs must be proud

  • Virgilio C.
    41 minutes

    These people must be put down. They are modern day Nazi's.

  • Troy P.
    an hour

    Head of a neo nazi terrorist group

  • Cody B.
    an hour

    Lies

  • Ezell J.
    an hour

    FBI informant...Dang 😳 Only the best!

  • Nival B.
    an hour

    hope that when they jail him, he'll be inmates with those whom he helped prosecuted... that will be very interesting...

  • Aquinas M.
    an hour

    Proud boyz coming🤣

  • Scott M.
    an hour

    Holy cow, brut finally admitted the proud boys arnt a white supremacy group!

  • Marta B.
    an hour

    His Cuban!!

  • Cynthia C.
    an hour

    Jay Gee is a TERRORIST. He is laughing at you.

  • Mari W.
    an hour

    How do you join is there initiation

  • Elma D.
    an hour

    Is he a mexican?🤔

  • Andrew J.
    2 hours

    Come on brut when did the proud boy's murder people on the street's unlike your beloved communist scum antifa who have..

  • Xiomara M.
    2 hours

    💩💩💩💩

