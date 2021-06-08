back
Pulse nightclub shooting survivor stresses the need for support
"You think five years later we're good? I'm sorry to break it to you, we need help." This Pulse nightclub shooting survivor has a message for the Florida governor after he cut LGBTQ support funding from the state budget.
06/08/2021 10:49 PMupdated: 06/08/2021 10:51 PM
3 comments
Sean L.an hour
Imagine how vets feel...
Brutan hour
How the LGBTQ community is reacting to Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget cuts: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/activists-say-florida-gov-desantis-funding-cuts-will-hurt-pulse-n1269649
Neal A.an hour
You have the same needs as the rest of us. None of us has it easy.