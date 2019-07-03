R. Kelly Denying Sexual Abuse Allegations

How Joaquin Phoenix Prepared to Play the Joker
Mel O.03/12/2019 23:24
Oh he is going to jail where he will find the males in the prison very sexy.
Kanï P.03/12/2019 18:01
This is bogus
Christine C.03/12/2019 10:57
Am sorry.....the moment you asked how old had a siren going off?
Alexis W.03/12/2019 01:35
he funny asl go to 1:11😂😂😂😂
Ik S.03/11/2019 23:10
Some one pls help me peep tru d Windows and confirm if he's really outa jail so I hide my little gals
Dikeba S.03/11/2019 01:06
I believe u dear u are innocent,always looking for a way to put d black down,God will judge u all! Vengeance is of d Lord!
Ako A.03/10/2019 12:07
I believe him. 💯
Bill B.03/10/2019 03:20
start watching it like at 1:18 I’m crying 🤣🤣🤣
Tony S.03/09/2019 22:37
Guilty, end of.
Kandace K.03/09/2019 20:26
We no you did not do this at all this woman are big lying
Coreynday H.03/09/2019 17:24
He said they're doing double jeopardy on him. It's all new charges he needs to have that explained to him.
Alban F.03/09/2019 14:05
only God can judge him
Mykal H.03/08/2019 21:52
One of the best R&B performer ever but it's what it is...if it's true then he have to face his troubles and if it's all lies then he will have to face society that believes he is Guilty..Life will go on with or without this Great Performer....now it's Michael J they're on.....
CJ B.03/08/2019 21:45
Prepare yourself Robert. URINE trouble now🤣
Reena H.03/08/2019 16:55
All lies on black people....
Shantelle S.03/08/2019 13:29
The murderers of Emmett Till were found not guilty. That same day they went to eat and bragged about their lynching that killed that 14 year old boy. They won their case. Just because you win a case in court does not magically make you less a monster.
Janice T.03/08/2019 02:26
Robert Kelly was set up. All y'all know he is a innocent man. R. Kelly dont want no push without hair.
Donnie M.03/07/2019 22:06
BYE BYE ...🤣🤣
David T.03/07/2019 18:58
This is the guy who peed on a girl.. byeee
Ashutosh A.03/07/2019 17:30
Boys and girls should stay away from each other to avoid issues. Stay single stay safe.