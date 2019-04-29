Rabbi of Chabad of Poway Synagogue Speaks Out
This is what the rabbi at the center of the Poway Synagogue shooting witnessed when a gunman opened fire on his congregation.
Rabbi of Chabad of Poway Synagogue who survived a tragic shooting at a synagogue near San Diego addressed members of the media and offered words of courage and inspiration. Speaking in front of Chabad of Poway Sunday afternoon, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein said, "We need to battle darkness with light," and thanked President Trump for calling him after the shooting.
Police authorities say the suspect, John Earnest, 19, stormed into the synagogue with an AR-15-style gun yelling anti-Semitic slurs, opened fire on worshippers celebrating the last day of Passover, leaving a woman dead and three other people wounded. The woman has been identified as Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, who friends said was shot while trying to protect the rabbi. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein also came face-to-face with the shooter who killed 1 and injured 3 at his California synagogue.
"And I see Laurie laying on the floor unconscious and her dear husband, Dr. Howard Kay, who's like a brother to me, is trying to resuscitate her and he faints. And he's laying there on the floor next to his wife. And then the daughter comes out screaming 'Daddy, Mommy what's going -- ? ' . This is the most heart-wrenching sight I could have seen."
Stories of heroism have emerged following yet another deadly attack at a house of worship, this time at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California and the entire U.S. is holding hope there isn't another tragedy like this on the horizon.
20 comments
Victor M.05/01/2019 00:57
Dios bendiga a los Judios en todo el mundo.
Sam O.04/30/2019 20:46
and it happens again need new laws to make buy guns harder there what it is right now any crazy person can easily buy a gun stop the killing make new laws
Saiaona'i F.04/30/2019 19:39
The Bible said do not be afraid but lift up our heads to prepare for the end of the world.
Asim K.04/30/2019 18:54
And what about the innocent Palestinians, you also killed their childrens, destroyed their homes
Michal H.04/30/2019 16:02
Absolutely horrific what happened there, it is also horrific what the state of Israel is doing to the prisoners in Gaza and the West bank.
Brut04/30/2019 14:26
For more on how religious leaders have reacted to the shooting: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/28/us/synagogue-shooting-chabad-poway.html
Joe F.04/30/2019 12:55
I find it pretty sad that people want to blame God. “God wasn’t there””where was God” like bruh GTFO. People are mourning and instead of showing compassion you throw hate on people’s faces. I hope you find it in you to forgive yourselves and rid the hate you have in your hearts.
تابش ا.04/30/2019 09:30
Jews Are born liars,I m sorry
Davoin S.04/30/2019 09:00
And God did nothing.
Silvia A.04/30/2019 06:42
My heart is with you and your families.
Françoise A.04/30/2019 05:47
Un témoignage terrible et poignant !
Mostak A.04/30/2019 03:47
Now think of Palestinians whom Israeli army kill brutally on their land. Think of how Israeli army Oppress, repress, kill & bomb on their houses . Palestinian mothers cry everyday for their lost children. Many things I can say here but it is beyond of explanation.
Jose M.04/30/2019 03:46
Quien ora por ellos?
Jose M.04/30/2019 03:45
Y los niños musulmanes muertos por militares israelíes?
Roseann S.04/29/2019 22:43
so very sad and tragic. I feel your pain. my heart breaks for you and all who suffer this horrendous act of hatred.
Core B.04/29/2019 22:19
White on White Crime....Mass Murder, Serial killers.....American Law Enforcement need to step up and handle this growing epidemic....this is just shameful
Marko Y.04/29/2019 22:10
But the idiot Americans still justify the sale or AR...idiots.
Joshua C.04/29/2019 21:17
I still havent heard was he muslem ?
Dixie M.04/29/2019 20:58
The awful thing is that a good 38% of Americans think this is a fair exchange for their right to have guns.
Mel O.04/29/2019 20:50
Rabbi, she died to protect "YOU''. Admit it Rabbi. Why put the burden on ''ALL OF US''?