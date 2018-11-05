back

Racist origins of "gypsy"

The word "gypsy" is frequently used in pop culture — hiding its origins as a racial slur of a persecuted people.

11/05/2018 10:20 PM
31 comments

  • Treasa B.
    12/06/2019 20:11

    I like everyone I'm not picky we all have the same thing there isn't anyone out their that is better than the next person in line Tracy.

  • Ken R.
    10/23/2019 03:12

  • Nîz Z.
    10/20/2019 18:19

    Wanderlust, whimsy, I don't think these words are enough strong because they can be describing a lot of "communities" worldwide.. The majority of people around the world use this word without a second thought so, being proud when called with this word would be a solution...

  • Ali A.
    10/20/2019 18:09

    Disney used this word multiple times in “Bells of Notre Dame” to describe Esmeralda. I didn’t even know what it meant till I watched this video. Thank you for letting me know.

  • Rebekka L.
    02/04/2019 22:15

    Also, the word Gypsy should start with a capital letter, just as you take care to capitalize Native American. Our name is a proper noun.

  • Rebekka L.
    02/04/2019 22:13

    While it actually does not have origins as a slur, it is often used as one now, and I appreciate her greatly for taking a moment to recognize there are many of us ethnic Gypsies who choose it, over Romany.

  • Peter S.
    12/03/2018 11:48

    I have been using the word to describe the type of music from Eastern Europe , for example Gypsy Beats , may need a new label to use in the future

  • Amie A.
    11/26/2018 16:02

  • Jenneine L.
    11/14/2018 02:06

    Gypsy is the new "N" word.

  • Paulina G.
    11/12/2018 13:48

  • Razaul R.
    11/12/2018 04:16

  • Karen S.
    11/11/2018 06:11

    I did not know that at all, my mother called herself a gypsy, meaning she was free spirited

  • Shyam S.
    11/11/2018 03:18

    Really! Now the word gypsy is also racist!? I guess soon the word "Human" will be consider racist as well.

  • Greta S.
    11/10/2018 22:14

    It's shocking how many people don't know this.

  • Yonathan R.
    11/09/2018 08:27

  • Melinda M.
    11/08/2018 16:40

    Thank you! We advocate on this on

  • Mobeen A.
    11/08/2018 10:24

  • Nicole G.
    11/08/2018 05:26

  • Judith J.
    11/07/2018 20:47

    And stopped saying “gypped”!!!!!

  • Kasey C.
    11/07/2018 05:18

    Gwendolyn Lacey