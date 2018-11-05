Racist origins of "gypsy"

The word "gypsy" is frequently used in pop culture — hiding its origins as a racial slur of a persecuted people.
Treasa B.12/06/2019 20:11
I like everyone I'm not picky we all have the same thing there isn't anyone out their that is better than the next person in line Tracy.
Ken R.10/23/2019 03:12
Lighten up Francis!
Nîz Z.10/20/2019 18:19
Wanderlust, whimsy, I don't think these words are enough strong because they can be describing a lot of "communities" worldwide.. The majority of people around the world use this word without a second thought so, being proud when called with this word would be a solution...
Ali A.10/20/2019 18:09
Disney used this word multiple times in “Bells of Notre Dame” to describe Esmeralda. I didn’t even know what it meant till I watched this video. Thank you for letting me know.
Rebekka L.02/04/2019 22:15
Also, the word Gypsy should start with a capital letter, just as you take care to capitalize Native American. Our name is a proper noun.
Rebekka L.02/04/2019 22:13
While it actually does not have origins as a slur, it is often used as one now, and I appreciate her greatly for taking a moment to recognize there are many of us ethnic Gypsies who choose it, over Romany.
Peter S.12/03/2018 11:48
I have been using the word to describe the type of music from Eastern Europe , for example Gypsy Beats , may need a new label to use in the future
Amie A.11/26/2018 16:02
Chéri tuvien jeitaim
Jenneine L.11/14/2018 02:06
Gypsy is the new "N" word.
Paulina G.11/12/2018 13:48
rename?
Razaul R.11/12/2018 04:16
6666666
Karen S.11/11/2018 06:11
I did not know that at all, my mother called herself a gypsy, meaning she was free spirited
Shyam S.11/11/2018 03:18
Really! Now the word gypsy is also racist!? I guess soon the word "Human" will be consider racist as well.
Greta S.11/10/2018 22:14
It's shocking how many people don't know this.
Yonathan R.11/09/2018 08:27
אופס :/
Melinda M.11/08/2018 16:40
Thank you! We advocate on this on
Mobeen A.11/08/2018 10:24
Whatever
Nicole G.11/08/2018 05:26
and proud ♡
Judith J.11/07/2018 20:47
And stopped saying “gypped”!!!!!
Kasey C.11/07/2018 05:18
Gwendolyn Lacey