Rainbow Flags at Gay Bar Lit on Fire

Alexi Minko’s rainbow flags were burned in front of his bar — but his anger turned to empowering love when he received this gift. Surveillance footage shows someone lighting the flags on fire — only a day before Pride Month. Minko says his bar is the only black-owned gay bar in New York. He opened in 2016 — around the time of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. The venue posted pictures of the damaged flags on social media, along with the statement “We are not scared nor intimidated! Happy Pride everyone!”

Minko says he has a message for the suspect to fight against inequalitites against the LGBTQIA community:

“At first I just wanted to say throw him in jail and lose the key. But I don't think that's the answer. When I saw the video of the guy who did it — it's a young man. It's a young man. And for him, like I said think about it. For him to set something on fire and it's raining. It says a lot of things about his own turmoil, you know. The love we received after what happened. Like I said, it has really touched me. I was really kind of changed a little bit of perspective because it's true I was angry at first but to keep receiving that support that love that affection, It does kind of change. it does change you and you're sort of thinking well you know what, maybe I should also show the same.

The LGBTQIA community rallied in support of the bar, saying it’s an important establishment in the area.

Brut.