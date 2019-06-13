Rainbow Flags at Gay Bar Lit on Fire
The rainbow flags in front of his bar were set on fire, but this bar owner would rather buy the culprit a drink instead of sending him to jail.
Alexi Minko’s rainbow flags were burned in front of his bar — but his anger turned to empowering love when he received this gift. Surveillance footage shows someone lighting the flags on fire — only a day before Pride Month. Minko says his bar is the only black-owned gay bar in New York. He opened in 2016 — around the time of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. The venue posted pictures of the damaged flags on social media, along with the statement “We are not scared nor intimidated! Happy Pride everyone!”
Minko says he has a message for the suspect to fight against inequalitites against the LGBTQIA community:
“At first I just wanted to say throw him in jail and lose the key. But I don't think that's the answer. When I saw the video of the guy who did it — it's a young man. It's a young man. And for him, like I said think about it. For him to set something on fire and it's raining. It says a lot of things about his own turmoil, you know. The love we received after what happened. Like I said, it has really touched me. I was really kind of changed a little bit of perspective because it's true I was angry at first but to keep receiving that support that love that affection, It does kind of change. it does change you and you're sort of thinking well you know what, maybe I should also show the same.
The LGBTQIA community rallied in support of the bar, saying it’s an important establishment in the area.
27 comments
Chase P.08/01/2019 02:07
Gays are growing fast soon were going to be extinct
Harrison O.07/31/2019 21:26
Good for him standing up for what he believes in
Lucas D.07/28/2019 01:27
iam so sorry ur falg got burnt waht about the falg of our country that people burn every day
Paige A.07/26/2019 17:38
for everyone saying "its just a flag" it's ACTUALLY destruction of property, he didn't own what he burned :^)
Jacob C.07/26/2019 11:10
No your just gay nothing special 😂
Alex S.07/24/2019 10:17
In sorry but I support the gays but when its to the point it becomes a political, educational and just a down right invasive focal point then that's too much. Love you guys but please keep from trying to force it on people
Micah M.07/24/2019 00:35
Burn it
Dalton O.07/19/2019 22:39
Ha, gays are just dropping the population since they can't have kids together, they deserve to get their flags burnt. Hate on me if you wish 👇 I'm just telling the honest hard truth.
Tre F.07/19/2019 18:57
Good 😂😂
Kirsten M.07/18/2019 21:47
idk why people do stuff like that bc it is hurting a lot more people than you think.🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
William E.07/15/2019 10:37
Are you serious you said lock him up and through away the key for burning a rainbow colored flag I know you said you changed your mind but still you should not say something like that over a rainbow colored flag because it is not just for LGBTQ people it was a regular flag that people owned before LGBTQ was a public thing know if it was a country flag that is different a country is representing 10’s of millions of people rather than just 2-3 million people also country flag represent and a group of people not just a group of people
Miguel T.07/15/2019 06:21
Burn all those stupid pride flags🤣
Annacani R.07/10/2019 12:27
see we were there
Allan T.07/10/2019 01:11
I don't see anything wrong with it it's not a flag all this is a piece of cloth with different colors on the flag is American flag you know the one you guys discriminate
Kevon K.07/10/2019 01:00
I love it 😂💙
Austin Y.07/09/2019 23:51
In the words of who thinks burning a American flag is just. " It's just a piece of clothe"
Megan M.07/04/2019 18:21
Lmfao all the people saying burn it 😂😂 what if we burned the flag of the United States? You’d be even more triggered lol
Austin M.07/01/2019 06:52
Don’t be gay🤷🏻♂️.
David S.06/30/2019 03:01
Amazing!!! Love this!!!!
Nia N.06/29/2019 22:53
Tarzan didn't have armpit hair either