Rand Paul to Dr. Fauci: "I don't think you're the end-all"

24 comments
Joan C.17 minutes
Rand paul stfu
Sharon C.20 minutes
Great comeback with your dignity intact Dr. Fauci!
Samai M.25 minutes
This doctor is a straight and humble man bcs he tells the truth public.
Lana L.25 minutes
Wow hes looking RUFF ,Maybe because hes still sticking his head up someones ????
Todd N.28 minutes
I don’t know Rand Paul’s neighbor but we need to build him a monument or something.
Abu L.28 minutes
What Is Doctor Anthony Fauci Protecting! He Should Leave The Stage Nowwwwwwwwww... The Trump Government Is Becoming Notoriously Too Offensive Against His Best Intents Because Of November 2020 Expediency
Daryl W.32 minutes
Rand Paul the man that sounds foolish acting like he cares about the poor children or homeless
Françoise D.32 minutes
If only the politicians could be as humble as the scientists...
Cheri W.34 minutes
🤬🤬🤬🤬💩
Marsha W.37 minutes
Way to go Dr. Fauci. I know the republicans won’t be able to understand this, but thanks for trying. Your key words were that we don’t know a lot about this virus. Unfortunately, it’s a learn as we go.
Margaret M.an hour
What a loser!
Rasheeda G.an hour
EPIC FAIL!!
Farooq C.an hour
I'll paraphrase...Rand Paul says something dumb...Dr. Fauci sticks to facts
Diane F.an hour
What is it with the Republicans and facial hair? Is it supposed to make them seem manly? Fail!.
Patti L.an hour
Rand your a idiot
Yolanda C.an hour
What? Isn’t this POS contaminated?
Sarah G.an hour
I keep saying they don't have common sense bunch of idiots...
Gustavo N.an hour
Pummm, just shut down his ignorant mouth !!
Karin S.an hour
You’re the politician Rand. Get busy and legislate. That’s your job.
William K.an hour
Wasn't he the one who knowingly being tested positive still was mingling?