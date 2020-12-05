back

Rand Paul to Dr. Fauci: "I don't think you're the end-all"

"I'm a scientist, a physician, and a public health official. I give advice according to the best scientific evidence." - Dr. Anthony Fauci.

05/12/2020 7:20 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:31

    Rand Paul to Dr. Fauci: "I don't think you're the end-all"

  2. 3:50

    Store workers face violence for enforcing face mask regulations

  3. 3:38

    What puzzles do to your brain

  4. 6:56

    Coronavirus dreams, explained

  5. 3:31

    17-year-old creates coronavirus-tracking website

  6. 6:30

    What is universal basic income?

24 comments

  • Joan C.
    17 minutes

    Rand paul stfu

  • Sharon C.
    20 minutes

    Great comeback with your dignity intact Dr. Fauci!

  • Samai M.
    25 minutes

    This doctor is a straight and humble man bcs he tells the truth public.

  • Lana L.
    25 minutes

    Wow hes looking RUFF ,Maybe because hes still sticking his head up someones ????

  • Todd N.
    28 minutes

    I don’t know Rand Paul’s neighbor but we need to build him a monument or something.

  • Abu L.
    28 minutes

    What Is Doctor Anthony Fauci Protecting! He Should Leave The Stage Nowwwwwwwwww... The Trump Government Is Becoming Notoriously Too Offensive Against His Best Intents Because Of November 2020 Expediency

  • Daryl W.
    32 minutes

    Rand Paul the man that sounds foolish acting like he cares about the poor children or homeless

  • Françoise D.
    32 minutes

    If only the politicians could be as humble as the scientists...

  • Cheri W.
    34 minutes

    🤬🤬🤬🤬💩

  • Marsha W.
    37 minutes

    Way to go Dr. Fauci. I know the republicans won’t be able to understand this, but thanks for trying. Your key words were that we don’t know a lot about this virus. Unfortunately, it’s a learn as we go.

  • Margaret M.
    an hour

    What a loser!

  • Rasheeda G.
    an hour

    EPIC FAIL!!

  • Farooq C.
    an hour

    I'll paraphrase...Rand Paul says something dumb...Dr. Fauci sticks to facts

  • Diane F.
    an hour

    What is it with the Republicans and facial hair? Is it supposed to make them seem manly? Fail!.

  • Patti L.
    an hour

    Rand your a idiot

  • Yolanda C.
    an hour

    What? Isn’t this POS contaminated?

  • Sarah G.
    an hour

    I keep saying they don't have common sense bunch of idiots...

  • Gustavo N.
    an hour

    Pummm, just shut down his ignorant mouth !!

  • Karin S.
    an hour

    You’re the politician Rand. Get busy and legislate. That’s your job.

  • William K.
    an hour

    Wasn't he the one who knowingly being tested positive still was mingling?