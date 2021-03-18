back
Rand Paul vs. Dr. Fauci on face masks
Rand Paul: "You have the vaccine and you're wearing two masks. Isn't that theater?" Dr. Fauci: "Here we go again with the theater..." Dr. Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul got into a fiery exchange over masks - again.
03/18/2021 10:59 PM
Andrea V.8 minutes
I feel pity for Doctor Fauci that he has to deal with such a brainless people there. Must be very frustrating and yet he keep having his calm and try to make as simple as he can. In other word, if you’re baseless in science don’t even try to argue. Study first and come back whenever you’re ready so we can have some sort of conversation. Stay safe everyone there!
Patricia A.9 minutes
I stand with the Dr....rand Paul is an....
Ellen F.10 minutes
Rand Paul is so disrespectful to Dr. Fauci! What a disgusting person!
Kathy W.12 minutes
Rand Paul, for the love of God, shut up! You are am embarrassment
Crystal H.16 minutes
Got live when Senators try to act as if they are smarter then Fauci. I'm an adult I don't need rewards. Nice to know how little they think of us. I don't want to be lied to. I don't need to become appeased. I don't need rewards. I need FACTS presented by people who work in this field and know what they're talking about.NOT MISINFORMATION FROM SENATORS WHO ARE GETTING PAID OFF FROM SPECIAL INTEREST GROUPS. 🖕🖕
Sandy H.17 minutes
The doctor is trying to keep people alive. He is not asking you to send him money or gifts, he is trying to keep people safe yet he is constantly on the hot seat with these people. Good Grief!
Deborah J.17 minutes
Zip up Rand Paul.... You disturb Dr Fauci too much.
柴曉雯18 minutes
Rand Paul is a stupid joke
Mel T.18 minutes
Let the doctor finish!!!
Mel T.20 minutes
How rude
Rani S.21 minutes
Wow how stupid
Pablo P.21 minutes
Senator Paul us a pitiful worm
Jonghwa M.24 minutes
Isn’t he had a covid... Not only he didn't tell people, no mask, and also went to the gym? Does he even has a moral sense or qualify to ask any questions to anyone?
Chris W.26 minutes
, the “so-called doctor”, is IRRELEVANT and an unscrupulous, SERIAL LIAR spewing out lies and dangerous misinformation to 🇺🇸ANTple4🇺🇸
Riasat N.26 minutes
When a person tries to win an argument by denying evidence-backed facts and clings to disregarding the answers questioned by himself! I'm sure paul didn't understand a single thing dr. Fauci explained.
Agnes D.26 minutes
This ws ridiculous, see my post reposting C span convo between the two.
Deborah D.27 minutes
You are an embarrassment to your state. Why and I could say this again and again are you making masks such a big deal. They are working and if you want to wear them for the next year, why do you care? As a Senator, shouldn’t you be focused on more important stuff like infrastructure?
Luke A.30 minutes
Rand Paul is such a jack a**
Steve P.30 minutes
Rand Paul brain is a total waste. He is not listening to scientists. His brain needs to be put on a ventilator and call it a day wake up fool.
Deborah F.32 minutes
Rand Paul,… Stay lN You’re Own Lane,...You’re Embarrassing Yourself !!!!