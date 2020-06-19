back
Rayshard Brooks interview months before he was killed
Four months before he was killed by a police officer, Rayshard Brooks spoke up about his hopes and the harshness of the U.S. criminal justice system. This interview was filmed by Reconnect, a tech startup focused on criminal justice reform, as part of a research project earlier this year.
06/19/2020 7:59 PM
4 comments
Dimitar L.an hour
Oh....come on again. Just stop with this. Stop creating pseudo-heroes.If he just followed the instructions and orders of the officers he would be alive now. So now what...everyone can take police officer's gun or whatever and shoot? And when police officers do they job...this is violence, they are racists? That is so stupid. In this particular case officer should be released from jail right now.
Juanita T.an hour
True spoken words. Murdered
Brut News2 hours
Watch the full interview here: https://reconnect.io/rayshard-brooks-in-his-own-words/
Brut2 hours
Watch the full interview here: https://reconnect.io/rayshard-brooks-in-his-own-words/