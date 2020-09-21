RBG remembered at D.C. vigil

Young poll workers are making voting easier
James J.6 days
Glad she gone was a waste of judicial space & time for her last 10 yrs her health was declining and she knew it if she wanted a liberal judge to replace her why didn't she retire when obumma was in office. Typical liberal couldn't give up the power
Abi R.7 days
Rot in Hell !!!
Mark M.09/22/2020 20:14
A baby killer
Andrew C.09/22/2020 17:10
This lady wanted to lower the age of consent to 12. She was ok with pedophilia.. anyone that praises her is also ok with pedophilia
Jean W.09/22/2020 16:04
Mythology, hagiography... Inform yourselves.
Kenneth H.09/22/2020 05:33
Even in Australia, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is respected and valued and I was pleased to honour her by sending my drawing of her throughout Australia.
Julie F.09/22/2020 05:15
What a tremendous loss for the U.S.A. A wonderful advocate for women’s equality & fairness. What a loss for the world but especially for America that is burdened with its chauvinistic President, Donald Trump. May Ruth Ginsberg rest peacefully. 💕💕
Denese B.09/22/2020 03:35
Wow some nasty people on here. She was an amazing women and she was admired here in Canada. R.I.P. All you have to do is have some respect. Those of you that are trashing her could never accomplish one sixteenth of what she has.
James D.09/22/2020 02:27
All these bad comments about RBG must be Trump supporters. All Americans have to do is vote out Republicans in the Senate.
Rick S.09/21/2020 20:11
Good bye you useless ..........
Jason A.09/21/2020 19:32
Rip
James J.09/21/2020 19:16
She should've retired yrs earlier because of her health decline. She was selfish. Glad she's gone
Nestoro A.09/21/2020 18:11
Nicee I LOVE IT one more liberal vampire down time to replace it!!!
Joyann D.09/21/2020 17:37
Like Ruth in the Bible she was born for such a time like this and made enormous contributions to us all.
Cynthia H.09/21/2020 17:24
Women are in trouble
Kevin H.09/21/2020 17:09
We'll never forget you Ruth Gader Binsburg!