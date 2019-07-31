back
Reagan and Nixon’s Leaked Racist Phone Call
"To see those, those monkeys from African countries… They're still uncomfortable wearing shoes." Then-Gov. Ronald Reagan and President Richard Nixon’s true colors have been revealed in this newly released 1971 phone call.
07/31/2019 7:35 PMupdated: 08/01/2019 1:08 PM
164 comments
Bill W.08/31/2019 01:04
They are dead and it was a different time. You are promoting the very actions that you claim to hate.
Jeff H.08/30/2019 23:52
Dogs sleep easily on the graves of lions.
Jerome B.08/30/2019 20:13
THESE POST ARE LAUGHABLE! THE RACIST SEEM TO THINK WE LIVE IN POST RACIAL SOCIETY! RACISM STILL EXIST PRESENT DAY! LOOK AT THE WHITE MASS SHOOTERS OVER 80% WHITE KILLING BECAUSE OF HATE! LOOK AT THE POLICE KILLING UNARMED AFRICAN AMERICANS WHILE TAKING MASS SHOOTERS ALIVE! MOST OF ALL LOOK AT THE POTUS! WE BLACK PEOPLE ARE TOLD IT'S WAS A LONG TIME AGO! LET'S FORGET ABOUT IT, BUT FOR THE WHITE JEWS IT'S LET'S NEVER FORGET THE HYPOCRISY IS BEYOND COMPREHENSION! NOTHING AS CHANGED BUT THE FACT THAT THE RACIST HIDE IT BETTER!
Dean L.08/30/2019 13:42
Don't believe everything you here people come on
Stephen S.08/30/2019 08:02
???????
Patrick S.08/30/2019 04:18
The ORANGE idiot currently occupying the White House may be worse than Nixon and Reagan combined
Jayson N.08/29/2019 13:29
SURPRISE!
Craig W.08/29/2019 04:09
It is a real shame those folks couldn't have been as "without sin" as we are today.....just sayin.
Lee M.08/29/2019 00:19
Focus on today and in the now. People all those years back had time to be disgusted and to show rejection to the people involved. We just can't be offended by decades past or future. Sickens our soul.
Michael J.08/28/2019 23:06
I don't care what they said. They were FAR better than socialist's
Leroy J.08/28/2019 19:02
Both Of U Are Stupid
Matt B.08/28/2019 04:20
To be fair do you all realize the state of things in africa back then? Seriously. Lets be honest.
Mike S.08/28/2019 03:36
Just saw a video where Hillary said they all look alike. I didn’t hear one person of color raise hell about it. It was pretty much laughed off.
Jorge M.08/28/2019 00:24
Hijos de puta!!!!
Richard B.08/28/2019 00:14
So what,it will never erase the fact that the Democratic Party owned the slaves.
Anthony J.08/27/2019 22:29
So if you are shocked, you don't know history, it's a racist in the white house now and everybody knew it!!!!
Pancho S.08/27/2019 19:35
The black community has made this country great ! In politics, social, entertainment , and in so many other areas ! While in the process has made many of white men rich ! America is better off with thier involvement in all our aspects in the American life ! Thank you my brothers and sisters ! ❤
Gary D.08/27/2019 15:27
LoL the GOP Christian political Messiah until trump came & allowed them to show their true neo fascist colors
Dennis F.08/27/2019 15:19
Wonderful people.They did real harm to this country and were elected twice.Think about it when Trump wins again.We didn't get to the bottom of the barrel by accident.
Javier F.08/27/2019 12:30
BS. Source????? Another Fake News