Reckoning With Georgetown University's Foundation of Slavery
In 1838, Jesuits sold 272 enslaved Africans to help keep Georgetown University open. Now, as the school reckons with its past, a descendant of one man sold at that auction wants to open a conversation about slavery.
Important to know your ancestry
In 1838, 272 African slaves were sold by Jesuit priests to keep Georgetown University open. 181 years later, the school and the descendants of those sold into slavery are reckoning with what happened. Hodge is descended from Isaac Hawkins — one of the slaves sold by in the 1838 Jesuit Slave Sale to balance the debt of the institution that become Georgetown. In 2017, Georgetown renamed one of their residential halls after Hawkins. Lack of action from the school led to the creation of nonprofits like the Georgetown Memory Project, which since its founding in 2015 has raised over $10,000 from alumni to track down descendants of slaves.
“I was on the phone with my father simultaneously as I was searching because I said, wow, this is turning into something as I just felt it bubbling up like, wow, this is something. I found it. I found what I was looking for. I found my legacy. You want to be happy because now you've made this breakthrough. But in your happiness, you're angry, but you don't really know who to be mad at with the university itself, them attempting to do whatever they could to make it right for the descendants of those slaves would be the right thing to do. I was taking the genealogy course at church and someone texted me an article from "The New York Times" and they basically said, you and I share some of the same ancestry. I think you need to read this article,” Feith Hawkins Hodge, descendant - of the Georgetown 272 tells Brut.
In 2019, Georgetown announced it would attempt to raise $400,000 a year to benefit descendants — months after students voted for this in a non-binding resolution. Over 600,000 Africans were captured enslaved and transported to the U.S. as reported by the Dictionary of American Slavery. Starting with Georgetown, Hodge says she would like to see change in how we discuss the lasting consequences of slavery and reparations.
Brut.
- 10.9k
- 122
- 15
15 comments
Mara I.5 days
We need to learn on history. Also slavery never ended. And continiues where it began. If this page can help about this because black people still be sold in Afrca and led in Lybia. Please stop slavery where it began.
James E.6 days
Deep history I feel that there might be other institutions that were either built by slaves or sold for financial purpose of slaves in order for them to be kept up or going. History should be told about more Black scholars or those that have slave ancestors that need to be paid retribution from what they had to go thru for that school or property
Tracy N.12/09/2019 22:55
I am sorry for what our ancestors did. My people came from Hungary to escape war and poverty. It would be sad for me to learn my ancestors owned slaves. I would hope they treated them well. I would rather my ancestors helped them escape or never owned any. The truth is, it's history. I can't change it. I don't think people should have to pay for what their ancestors did. Native Americans were slautered and relocated. Human beings can be evil. I wasn't there. I can't change the past. We should learn from our past.
Greg R.12/07/2019 08:40
Get over it people
James E.12/05/2019 13:44
Yes 182 years ago I'm always devastated when I read an article that's 182 years old
Denise B.12/04/2019 02:06
Wow
Frank M.12/03/2019 19:28
They were sold as property and/or chattel...and sadly, people of color are still viewed as such by so many in today’s society...and many who claim to be Christian...
Saciido A.12/02/2019 20:46
Anwar The Same Way to download ped and st century fox and the 8th the 8th the
Inno I.12/02/2019 16:29
bull crab
Mark P.12/02/2019 02:07
These fake evangelicals don't want to talk about this because they are going to say God told them not to talk about it
Mark P.12/02/2019 02:06
Let's talk about it especially from the pulpits on Sunday morning
Sandra T.12/01/2019 16:50
Is that so? Jesuits were trading people around Where's the Pope now to say few words about it?
Cynthia C.12/01/2019 13:52
An important story I learned from watching Henry Louis Gates on Finding Your Roots. PBS.
Diane R.12/01/2019 13:03
Amazing story that should be told and retold...............
Brut11/25/2019 19:23
On January 8, 1811, over 500 enslaved people took up arms in Louisiana to fight for freedom. Two centuries later, hundreds retrace their path to honor the memory of the largest slave rebellion in American History.