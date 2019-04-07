back
Reconnecting The Homeless With Family Via Social Media
Do you believe in miracles? This San Francisco nonprofit does — and they're betting their video messages will also make believers out of homeless people disconnected from their loved ones.
60 comments
Efrem E.07/05/2019 16:13
This is great!!!! This needs to be expanded everywhere there is a homeless crisis.
Dianna M.05/17/2019 02:40
Did you all forget the "OBAMA PHONES" as nice as it is to reconnect, how about problem solving in our government that helps these folks become part of society the old fashioned way with the dignity of a JOB, and AFFORDABLE HOUSING, as well as much needed DRUG CRACK DOWNS AND REHAB
Steve V.04/30/2019 18:29
Awesome story
Jean T.04/29/2019 23:39
💐💐💐💐💐💐
Carol B.04/29/2019 11:32
That great. A God sent man.
Ana A.04/29/2019 01:38
El señor los bendiga a todas las personas q viven en la calle no juzgar jamas
Gloria R.04/28/2019 19:29
God bless you.
Marisol V.04/28/2019 11:06
Muchas bendiciones. Excelente
Lyselmie N.04/28/2019 03:21
Love this!❤️
Marianne D.04/27/2019 13:28
They need all the help one can get.
Joanne W.04/27/2019 02:12
god bless you
Laurette V.04/27/2019 01:36
We have great people out there, what a great thing he’s doing
Milagros R.04/26/2019 22:07
Thanks a lot 👏👏🙏💕❤️
Dave C.04/26/2019 21:26
This touched me so.
Ada H.04/25/2019 06:14
What a wonderful thing to do the Lord bless you and keep you and your loved ones we are friend always
Beatrice C.04/24/2019 22:02
Praise be to God for people like you who help the lost and homeless. Amen 🙏
James S.04/24/2019 05:54
Nice people!!!!
Patricia A.04/23/2019 01:42
This is incredible!!!! You are all a great inspiration to all of us. There was a young girl that would walk up and down my alley. Obviously homeless and obviously had some mental problems. At first our relationship was tenuous. I would get angry at her for going through our garbage cans and leaving a mess. She would ask (more like demand) cigarettes and threatened my son on a couple occasions. She came up my steps one day and asked for a cigarette and I said absolutely. ..I gave her one and asked her name and asked her if she knew why this time I gave her a cigarette. She said no and I said "because you asked me politely." After that she would stop by and ask me to cook her cup of noodles for her or ask for a couple pieces of bread so she could make a sandwich. I learned her name was Cassie, she was 19 yrs old, she has been on the streets for 7 years and she is schizophrenic. I haven't seen Cassie for over a year and wonder about her. I hope she is well and happy. The most important thing I learned is that people homeless or not react to kindness and honesty in a positive way. If you show people they are worthy it can and often does change a life.
Millie S.04/22/2019 12:55
Thank you!!
Danny C.04/22/2019 00:46
Thank you for the help you give to people. You are a blessing.